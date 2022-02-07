U.S. markets close in 1 hour 18 minutes

Western Europe Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 44.77 Billion by 2027 – Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
·7 min read

The Global Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which came into effect in May 2018, had a positive impact on the data center market in Western Europe, leading customers to shift data to cloud-based services for data localization.

Chicago, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Western Europe data center market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.16% during the period 2021−2027.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  1. Western Europe is a thriving data center market owing to strong internal and submarine cable connectivity, ample availability of renewable energy, adoption of cloud services and advanced technology such as AI, IoT and big data, and government support for data centers.

  2. In 2021, the Western Europe data center market witnessed over 100 new/expansion projects, with Germany leading the market accounting over 22% of the investment followed by France, the UK, and Ireland. Countries such as Italy, Spain, Belgium, and Switzerland will contribute to future market growth.

  3. Some major investors in the region in 2021 included Equinix, Digital Realty, K2 Data Centres, NTT Global Data Centers, CyrusOne, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Echelon Data Centres, and Vantage Data Centers, among others. The region also witnessed the entry of new entrants, such as Global Technical Realty, and Stratus DC Management in 2021.

  4. Government support for data centers is also high in Western Europe, including the implementation of GDPR, as well as tax incentives. For instance, in France, the government offers electricity at reduced taxes for data centers.

  5. The adoption of renewable energy by data center operators is growing in Western Europe. Most countries in the region have signed the Climate Neutral Data Center Pact to ensure that 75% of the power supply to data centers in Europe by the end of 2025, and 100% by the end of 2030 will be via renewable sources.

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021−2027

  • Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity (MW) | 2021−2027

  • Market Size & Forecast by Area (Sq. Ft) | 2021−2027

  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by infrastructure, IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, general construction, tier standard, facility type, and geography

  • Competitive Landscape – 21 IT infrastructure providers, 36 support infrastructure providers, 46 construction constractors, 29 data center investors, and 2 new entrants

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-market-in-western-europe

Western Europe Data Center Market Key Investments

  • In October 2021, a UK-based Defense Science and Technology Laboratory announced a partnership with the US air force laboratory for developing and deploying machine learning algorithms for supporting armed forces.

  • Several artificial intelligence initiatives taken up in the Netherlands include AI coalition of the Netherlands, AI for the Netherlands, Amsterdam AI register, Dutch Digitalization Strategy 2021, and others.

  • The country aims for around 16% sustainable energy by 2023. Several initiatives by the Netherlands to promote renewable energy procurement include The Renewable Grant Scheme for large installations through the usage of geothermal heat and solar parks and the Energy Investment Tax Credit for environmental-friendly technologies and Sustainable Energy Investment Grants for heat pumps, biomass boilers, pellet stoves, and solar water heating systems.

  • In September 2021, Ireland’s telecom operator Eir announced reaching around two-third of the country’s population with its 5G services. Also, the company had announced in April 2021 that it had reached half of the country’s population with its 5G services across 270 towns and over 900 sites.

Western Europe Data Center Market – Segmentation

Western Europe Data Center Market by Infrastructure

  • IT Infrastructure

  • Electrical Infrastructure

  • Mechanical Infrastructure

  • General Construction

Western Europe Data Center Market by IT infrastructure

  • Server

  • Storage

  • Network

Western Europe Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure

  • UPS Systems

  • Generators

  • Transfer Switches & Switchgear

  • Power Distribution Units

  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

Western Europe Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems

  • Racks

  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Western Europe Data Center Market by Cooling Systems

  • CRAC & CRAH Units

  • Chiller Units

  • Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

  • Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

  • Other Cooling Units

Western Europe Data Center Market by Cooling Technique

  • Air-Based Cooling Technique

  • Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

Western Europe Data Center Market by General Construction

  • Core & Shell Development

  • Installation & Commissioning Services

  • Engineering & Building Design

  • Physical Security

  • Fire Detection & Suppression

  • DCIM/BMS

Western Europe Data Center Market by Facility Type

  • Hyperscale Data Centers

  • Colocation Data Centers

  • Enterprise Data Centers

Western Europe Data Center Market by Tier Standard

  • Tier I & II

  • Tier III

  • Tier IV

Western Europe Data Center Market by Geography

  • Ireland

  • Germany

  • UK

  • Netherlands

  • France

  • Switzerland

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Belgium

  • Portugal

  • Luxembourg

  • Other Western European Countries

Western Europe Data Center Market – Competitor Landscape

The data center market in Western Europe is among markets with significant investments in several large and small size data centers. This is also fueling growth in investments in IT infrastructure across data centers. The region has the presence of several global IT infrastructure vendors such as Arista Networks, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Juniper Networks, Lenovo, and others. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a prominent vendor in the market, closely followed by Dell Technologies. In addition, profits have risen even for ODM infrastructure providers in 2021. This is due to the development of data centers and expansions of cloud regions by hyperscale data center operators. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a major vendor in the server market. Server demand has grown over the last year due to the high deployment of infrastructure for big data analytics workloads. The demand for converged and hyper-converged solutions also experienced strong growth in the market.

Key IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Arista Networks

  • Atos

  • Broadcom

  • Cisco Systems

  • Dell Technologies

  • Extreme Networks

  • Fujitsu

  • Hitachi Vantara

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

  • Huawei Technologies

  • IBM

  • Inspur

  • Juniper Networks

  • Lenovo

  • MiTAC Holdings

  • NEC Corporation

  • NetApp

  • Pure Storage

  • Quanta Computer (Quanta Cloud Technology)

  • Super Micro Computer

  • Wistron (Wiwynn)

Key Support Infrastructure Providers

  • 3M

  • ABB

  • Airedale International Air Conditioning

  • Alfa Laval

  • Carrier

  • Caterpillar

  • Condair

  • Cummins

  • Daikin Applied

  • Delta Electronics

  • Eaton

  • ebm-papst

  • EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT

  • Enrogen

  • FlaktGroup

  • GESAB

  • HiRef

  • HITEC Power Protection

  • Johnson Controls

  • KOHLER-SDMO

  • KyotoCooling

  • Legrand

  • Mitsubishi Electric

  • Munters

  • Nlyte Software (Carrier Global Corporation)

  • Perkins Engines

  • Piller Power Systems

  • Riello Elettronica ( Riello UPS)

  • Rittal

  • Rolls-Royce

  • Schneider Electric

  • Siemens

  • Socomec

  • STULZ

  • Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

  • Vertiv

Key Construction Contractors

  • AECOM

  • AEON Engineering

  • ARC:MC

  • Ariatta

  • ARSMAGNA

  • Artelia

  • Arup

  • Atkins

  • Basler & Hofmann

  • BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS

  • Bouygues Construction

  • Callaghan Engineering

  • Cap Ingelec

  • Collen

  • Deerns

  • DPR Construction

  • EYP MCF

  • Ferrovial

  • Future-tech

  • ICT Facilities

  • IDOM

  • ISG

  • JCA Engineering

  • JERLAURE

  • Kirby Group Engineering

  • Linesight

  • M+W Group (EXYTE)

  • Mercury

  • Metnor Construction

  • Nicholas Webb Archiects (NWA)

  • NORMA Engineering

  • Oakmont Construction

  • PM Group

  • (PQC) Power Quality Control

  • Quark

  • RED

  • Royal HaskoningDHV

  • Skanska

  • SPIE UK

  • Starching

  • STO Building Group

  • STS Group

  • TPF

  • TTSP

  • Turner & Townsend

  • Winthrop Engineering and Contracting

Key Data Center Investors

  • AtlasEdge

  • Aruba

  • China Mobile International

  • Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)

  • CyrusOne

  • DATA4

  • Digital Realty

  • Echelon Data Centres

  • EdgeConneX (EQT Infrastructure)

  • Equinix

  • Euclyde Data Centers

  • Facebook

  • Global Switch

  • Google

  • Iron Mountain

  • KDDI

  • Liebert Global

  • Microsoft

  • Nautilus Data Technologies

  • NDC-GARBE Data Centers Europe

  • NTT Global Data Centers

  • Orange Business Services

  • Proximity Data Centres

  • Pure Data Centres

  • T5 Data Centers

  • Telecom Italia Sparkle

  • Vantage Data Centers

  • Virtus Data centers (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres)

  • Yondr

New Entrants

  • Global Technical Realty

  • Stratus DC Management

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Mail: enquiry@arizton.com Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707


