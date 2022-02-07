Western Europe Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 44.77 Billion by 2027 – Arizton

The Global Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which came into effect in May 2018, had a positive impact on the data center market in Western Europe, leading customers to shift data to cloud-based services for data localization.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Western Europe is a thriving data center market owing to strong internal and submarine cable connectivity, ample availability of renewable energy, adoption of cloud services and advanced technology such as AI, IoT and big data, and government support for data centers. In 2021, the Western Europe data center market witnessed over 100 new/expansion projects, with Germany leading the market accounting over 22% of the investment followed by France, the UK, and Ireland. Countries such as Italy, Spain, Belgium, and Switzerland will contribute to future market growth. Some major investors in the region in 2021 included Equinix, Digital Realty, K2 Data Centres, NTT Global Data Centers, CyrusOne, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Echelon Data Centres, and Vantage Data Centers, among others. The region also witnessed the entry of new entrants, such as Global Technical Realty, and Stratus DC Management in 2021. Government support for data centers is also high in Western Europe, including the implementation of GDPR, as well as tax incentives. For instance, in France, the government offers electricity at reduced taxes for data centers. The adoption of renewable energy by data center operators is growing in Western Europe. Most countries in the region have signed the Climate Neutral Data Center Pact to ensure that 75% of the power supply to data centers in Europe by the end of 2025, and 100% by the end of 2030 will be via renewable sources.





Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021−2027

Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity (MW) | 2021−2027

Market Size & Forecast by Area (Sq. Ft) | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by infrastructure, IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, general construction, tier standard, facility type, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 21 IT infrastructure providers, 36 support infrastructure providers, 46 construction constractors, 29 data center investors, and 2 new entrants

Western Europe Data Center Market – Key Investments

In October 2021, a UK-based Defense Science and Technology Laboratory announced a partnership with the US air force laboratory for developing and deploying machine learning algorithms for supporting armed forces.

Several artificial intelligence initiatives taken up in the Netherlands include AI coalition of the Netherlands, AI for the Netherlands, Amsterdam AI register, Dutch Digitalization Strategy 2021, and others.

The country aims for around 16% sustainable energy by 2023. Several initiatives by the Netherlands to promote renewable energy procurement include The Renewable Grant Scheme for large installations through the usage of geothermal heat and solar parks and the Energy Investment Tax Credit for environmental-friendly technologies and Sustainable Energy Investment Grants for heat pumps, biomass boilers, pellet stoves, and solar water heating systems.

In September 2021, Ireland’s telecom operator Eir announced reaching around two-third of the country’s population with its 5G services. Also, the company had announced in April 2021 that it had reached half of the country’s population with its 5G services across 270 towns and over 900 sites.

Western Europe Data Center Market – Segmentation

Western Europe Data Center Market by Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Western Europe Data Center Market by IT infrastructure

Server

Storage

Network





Western Europe Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure





Western Europe Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure





Western Europe Data Center Market by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units





Western Europe Data Center Market by Cooling Technique

Air-Based Cooling Technique

Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

Western Europe Data Center Market by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Physical Security

Fire Detection & Suppression

DCIM/BMS

Western Europe Data Center Market by Facility Type

Hyperscale Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers





Western Europe Data Center Market by Tier Standard

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV





Western Europe Data Center Market by Geography

Ireland

Germany

UK

Netherlands

France

Switzerland

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Portugal

Luxembourg

Other Western European Countries

Western Europe Data Center Market – Competitor Landscape

The data center market in Western Europe is among markets with significant investments in several large and small size data centers. This is also fueling growth in investments in IT infrastructure across data centers. The region has the presence of several global IT infrastructure vendors such as Arista Networks, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Juniper Networks, Lenovo, and others. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a prominent vendor in the market, closely followed by Dell Technologies. In addition, profits have risen even for ODM infrastructure providers in 2021. This is due to the development of data centers and expansions of cloud regions by hyperscale data center operators. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a major vendor in the server market. Server demand has grown over the last year due to the high deployment of infrastructure for big data analytics workloads. The demand for converged and hyper-converged solutions also experienced strong growth in the market.

Key IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hitachi Vantara

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

MiTAC Holdings

NEC Corporation

NetApp

Pure Storage

Quanta Computer (Quanta Cloud Technology)

Super Micro Computer

Wistron (Wiwynn)





Key Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Alfa Laval

Carrier

Caterpillar

Condair

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Eaton

ebm-papst

EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT

Enrogen

FlaktGroup

GESAB

HiRef

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

KOHLER-SDMO

KyotoCooling

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Nlyte Software (Carrier Global Corporation)

Perkins Engines

Piller Power Systems

Riello Elettronica ( Riello UPS)

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Socomec

STULZ

Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

Vertiv

Key Construction Contractors

AECOM

AEON Engineering

ARC:MC

Ariatta

ARSMAGNA

Artelia

Arup

Atkins

Basler & Hofmann

BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS

Bouygues Construction

Callaghan Engineering

Cap Ingelec

Collen

Deerns

DPR Construction

EYP MCF

Ferrovial

Future-tech

ICT Facilities

IDOM

ISG

JCA Engineering

JERLAURE

Kirby Group Engineering

Linesight

M+W Group (EXYTE)

Mercury

Metnor Construction

Nicholas Webb Archiects (NWA)

NORMA Engineering

Oakmont Construction

PM Group

(PQC) Power Quality Control

Quark

RED

Royal HaskoningDHV

Skanska

SPIE UK

Starching

STO Building Group

STS Group

TPF

TTSP

Turner & Townsend

Winthrop Engineering and Contracting

Key Data Center Investors

AtlasEdge

Aruba

China Mobile International

Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)

CyrusOne

DATA4

Digital Realty

Echelon Data Centres

EdgeConneX (EQT Infrastructure)

Equinix

Euclyde Data Centers

Facebook

Global Switch

Google

Iron Mountain

KDDI

Liebert Global

Microsoft

Nautilus Data Technologies

NDC-GARBE Data Centers Europe

NTT Global Data Centers

Orange Business Services

Proximity Data Centres

Pure Data Centres

T5 Data Centers

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Vantage Data Centers

Virtus Data centers (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres)

Yondr





New Entrants

Global Technical Realty

Stratus DC Management

