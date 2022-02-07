Western Europe Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 44.77 Billion by 2027 – Arizton
The Global Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which came into effect in May 2018, had a positive impact on the data center market in Western Europe, leading customers to shift data to cloud-based services for data localization.
Chicago, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Western Europe data center market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.16% during the period 2021−2027.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
Western Europe is a thriving data center market owing to strong internal and submarine cable connectivity, ample availability of renewable energy, adoption of cloud services and advanced technology such as AI, IoT and big data, and government support for data centers.
In 2021, the Western Europe data center market witnessed over 100 new/expansion projects, with Germany leading the market accounting over 22% of the investment followed by France, the UK, and Ireland. Countries such as Italy, Spain, Belgium, and Switzerland will contribute to future market growth.
Some major investors in the region in 2021 included Equinix, Digital Realty, K2 Data Centres, NTT Global Data Centers, CyrusOne, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Echelon Data Centres, and Vantage Data Centers, among others. The region also witnessed the entry of new entrants, such as Global Technical Realty, and Stratus DC Management in 2021.
Government support for data centers is also high in Western Europe, including the implementation of GDPR, as well as tax incentives. For instance, in France, the government offers electricity at reduced taxes for data centers.
The adoption of renewable energy by data center operators is growing in Western Europe. Most countries in the region have signed the Climate Neutral Data Center Pact to ensure that 75% of the power supply to data centers in Europe by the end of 2025, and 100% by the end of 2030 will be via renewable sources.
Key Offerings:
Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021−2027
Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity (MW) | 2021−2027
Market Size & Forecast by Area (Sq. Ft) | 2021−2027
Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by infrastructure, IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, general construction, tier standard, facility type, and geography
Competitive Landscape – 21 IT infrastructure providers, 36 support infrastructure providers, 46 construction constractors, 29 data center investors, and 2 new entrants
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-market-in-western-europe
Western Europe Data Center Market – Key Investments
In October 2021, a UK-based Defense Science and Technology Laboratory announced a partnership with the US air force laboratory for developing and deploying machine learning algorithms for supporting armed forces.
Several artificial intelligence initiatives taken up in the Netherlands include AI coalition of the Netherlands, AI for the Netherlands, Amsterdam AI register, Dutch Digitalization Strategy 2021, and others.
The country aims for around 16% sustainable energy by 2023. Several initiatives by the Netherlands to promote renewable energy procurement include The Renewable Grant Scheme for large installations through the usage of geothermal heat and solar parks and the Energy Investment Tax Credit for environmental-friendly technologies and Sustainable Energy Investment Grants for heat pumps, biomass boilers, pellet stoves, and solar water heating systems.
In September 2021, Ireland’s telecom operator Eir announced reaching around two-third of the country’s population with its 5G services. Also, the company had announced in April 2021 that it had reached half of the country’s population with its 5G services across 270 towns and over 900 sites.
Western Europe Data Center Market – Segmentation
Western Europe Data Center Market by Infrastructure
IT Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
General Construction
Western Europe Data Center Market by IT infrastructure
Server
Storage
Network
Western Europe Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure
UPS Systems
Generators
Transfer Switches & Switchgear
Power Distribution Units
Other Electrical Infrastructure
Western Europe Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
Racks
Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Western Europe Data Center Market by Cooling Systems
CRAC & CRAH Units
Chiller Units
Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
Other Cooling Units
Western Europe Data Center Market by Cooling Technique
Air-Based Cooling Technique
Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
Western Europe Data Center Market by General Construction
Core & Shell Development
Installation & Commissioning Services
Engineering & Building Design
Physical Security
Fire Detection & Suppression
DCIM/BMS
Western Europe Data Center Market by Facility Type
Hyperscale Data Centers
Colocation Data Centers
Enterprise Data Centers
Western Europe Data Center Market by Tier Standard
Tier I & II
Tier III
Tier IV
Western Europe Data Center Market by Geography
Ireland
Germany
UK
Netherlands
France
Switzerland
Italy
Spain
Belgium
Portugal
Luxembourg
Other Western European Countries
Western Europe Data Center Market – Competitor Landscape
The data center market in Western Europe is among markets with significant investments in several large and small size data centers. This is also fueling growth in investments in IT infrastructure across data centers. The region has the presence of several global IT infrastructure vendors such as Arista Networks, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Juniper Networks, Lenovo, and others. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a prominent vendor in the market, closely followed by Dell Technologies. In addition, profits have risen even for ODM infrastructure providers in 2021. This is due to the development of data centers and expansions of cloud regions by hyperscale data center operators. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a major vendor in the server market. Server demand has grown over the last year due to the high deployment of infrastructure for big data analytics workloads. The demand for converged and hyper-converged solutions also experienced strong growth in the market.
Key IT Infrastructure Providers
Arista Networks
Atos
Broadcom
Cisco Systems
Dell Technologies
Extreme Networks
Fujitsu
Hitachi Vantara
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
Huawei Technologies
IBM
Inspur
Juniper Networks
Lenovo
MiTAC Holdings
NEC Corporation
NetApp
Pure Storage
Quanta Computer (Quanta Cloud Technology)
Super Micro Computer
Wistron (Wiwynn)
Key Support Infrastructure Providers
3M
ABB
Airedale International Air Conditioning
Alfa Laval
Carrier
Caterpillar
Condair
Cummins
Daikin Applied
Delta Electronics
Eaton
ebm-papst
EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT
Enrogen
FlaktGroup
GESAB
HiRef
HITEC Power Protection
Johnson Controls
KOHLER-SDMO
KyotoCooling
Legrand
Mitsubishi Electric
Munters
Nlyte Software (Carrier Global Corporation)
Perkins Engines
Piller Power Systems
Riello Elettronica ( Riello UPS)
Rittal
Rolls-Royce
Schneider Electric
Siemens
Socomec
STULZ
Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
Vertiv
Key Construction Contractors
AECOM
AEON Engineering
ARC:MC
Ariatta
ARSMAGNA
Artelia
Arup
Atkins
Basler & Hofmann
BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS
Bouygues Construction
Callaghan Engineering
Cap Ingelec
Collen
Deerns
DPR Construction
EYP MCF
Ferrovial
Future-tech
ICT Facilities
IDOM
ISG
JCA Engineering
JERLAURE
Kirby Group Engineering
Linesight
M+W Group (EXYTE)
Mercury
Metnor Construction
Nicholas Webb Archiects (NWA)
NORMA Engineering
Oakmont Construction
PM Group
(PQC) Power Quality Control
Quark
RED
Royal HaskoningDHV
Skanska
SPIE UK
Starching
STO Building Group
STS Group
TPF
TTSP
Turner & Townsend
Winthrop Engineering and Contracting
Key Data Center Investors
AtlasEdge
Aruba
China Mobile International
Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)
CyrusOne
DATA4
Digital Realty
Echelon Data Centres
EdgeConneX (EQT Infrastructure)
Equinix
Euclyde Data Centers
Global Switch
Iron Mountain
KDDI
Liebert Global
Microsoft
Nautilus Data Technologies
NDC-GARBE Data Centers Europe
NTT Global Data Centers
Orange Business Services
Proximity Data Centres
Pure Data Centres
T5 Data Centers
Telecom Italia Sparkle
Vantage Data Centers
Virtus Data centers (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres)
Yondr
New Entrants
Global Technical Realty
Stratus DC Management
Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
Read some of the top-selling reports:
Western Europe and Nordic Data Center Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026
Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
Nordic Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
Europe Data Center Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026
About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Mail: enquiry@arizton.com
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Mail: enquiry@arizton.com Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707