U.S. markets open in 3 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,552.25
    +21.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,782.00
    +164.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,941.75
    +73.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,077.00
    +10.60 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.78
    +0.50 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.20
    -15.80 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    -0.22 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1051
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.31
    +0.98 (+5.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3130
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.4000
    +0.7120 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,130.77
    -2,060.72 (-4.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,051.45
    -44.81 (-4.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,545.90
    +30.22 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     

Western Europe Pay TV Market Forecast Report 2021-2027: Pay TV Revenues to Decline by $5 Billion - 18% - Between 2021 and 2027 to $22 Billion

Research and Markets
·1 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Western Europe Pay TV Market Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Western Europe will lose 7 million pay TV subscribers between 2021 and 2027 to reach 100 million. Pay TV subscriber counts will fall for 14 of the 18 countries between 2021 and 2027. Germany will lose 2 million subs, with the UK down by 1.4 million and France nearly 1 million.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, said: "Pay TV revenues will decline by $5 billion - 18% - between 2021 and 2027 to $22 billion. The pay TV subscriber count will drop by 7%, so revenues will fall faster - revealing lower TV ARPUs and less emphasis on TV from the operators. IPTV will overtake satellite TV in 2026 to become the most lucrative platform."

Key Topics Covered:

Published in March 2022, this 152-page PDF, PowerPoint and excel report comes in three parts:

  • Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in an 72-page PDF document.

  • Outlook: Forecasts for 18 countries in a 39-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;

  • Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2027 for 18 countries by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues and by major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;

Companies Mentioned

  • Allente

  • Altibox

  • Bouygues

  • Boxer

  • BT

  • Canal Digitaal

  • CanalSat

  • Digita

  • DNA

  • DT/T-Home

  • eir

  • Elisa

  • Eltrona

  • Euskaltel

  • Free

  • Freenet

  • Go

  • HD Austria

  • HD+

  • KPN/Digitenne

  • Liwest

  • Magenta

  • Melita

  • Meo/PT

  • NOS

  • Nowo

  • Orange

  • Proximus

  • Riks TV

  • SFR

  • Siminn

  • Sky

  • Stofa

  • Sunrise

  • Swisscom

  • TalkTalk

  • TDC

  • Tele 2

  • Tele des P&T

  • Telecolumbus

  • Telecom Italia

  • Telefonica/Movistar

  • Telekom Austria

  • Telenet

  • Telenor

  • Telesat/TV Vlaanderen

  • Telia

  • TNT

  • UPC

  • Virgin

  • Vodafone

  • VOO

  • You See

  • Ziggo



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1cz1p3

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Where to Buy an iPhone Without Breaking the Bank

    Thinking about buying an iPhone? Here's how you can save up to $800 on Apple’s iPhone 13 and earlier models.

  • How to add wireless charging to your old iPhone for only $17

    It’s pretty incredible how long iPhones last when you consider smartphones made by manufacturers other than Apple. We know people who are still using the same iPhone model they bought five years ago. That’s incredible! But there are some newer features these folks are missing. And there’s a $17 wireless charging case for iPhone 7 … The post How to add wireless charging to your old iPhone for only $17 appeared first on BGR.

  • Are Consumers Confused by BNPL?

    Consumer survey data reveals misconceptions around BNPL options are present across all age groups and lack of provider preference.

  • Global M&A Fell 29% in the First Quarter

    Announced global mergers dropped 29% to 6,436 combinations, totaling $989.4 billion, in the first quarter, down from 9,022 transactions, valued at $1.4 trillion, in the year-ago quarter.

  • Thor Construction Founder Richard Copeland Dies At 66, Leaving Legacy Of Black Entrepreneurship

    Richard Copeland, who built Thor Construction into the largest Black-owned business in Minnesota, has died at 66 of cancer.

  • Intel to buy cloud service startup Granulate in deal pegged at $650M

    Tel Aviv-based Granulate helps companies optimize the performance of servers they rent from cloud service providers.

  • A flip to EVs over gas cars could save $1.2 trillion in health costs and Crypto’s latest promise: Lowering home mortgage costs

    PERSONAL FINANCE DAILY Hi, MarketWatchers. Don’t miss these top stories.Processed foods like ramen packets and frozen pizza can hurt your heart — and the globe, study says Our reliance on packaged ramen, frozen pizza and too much pasta doesn’t only put our health at risk — highly processed diets are damaging the planet, study says.

  • Crypto VC gCC Raises $110M Early-Stage Fund

    Gumi Cryptos Capital will use its second fund to invest in around 50 companies through both equity and tokens.

  • 2-year Treasury yield posts biggest quarterly gain in almost 38 years as Fed’s favorite inflation gauge rises sharply

    The two-year Treasury yield posted its biggest quarterly advance since 1984 on Thursday, while other rates had their biggest three-month gains in a year.

  • RBC Wealth Management to Buy Brewin Dolphin for £1.6 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- RBC Wealth Management has agreed to buy Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc, in an all-cash deal that values the wealth manager at about 1.6 billion pounds ($2.1 billion). Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of Oil to Combat InflationPutin ‘Misinformed’ by Advisers on the War, White House SaysApple and Meta Gave User Data to Hackers Who Used Forged Legal RequestsUkraine Update: Talks With Russia May Resume Frida

  • Industry Moves: Macy’s Adds Two Female Executives to Its Board + More News

    Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and who's been hired from across the footwear and fashion industry.

  • Chile's central bank shrinks GDP growth forecast for 2022

    Chile's central bank revised its forecast for 2022 economic growth on Wednesday, dropping it to a range of 1.0% to 2.0% from an estimate of 1.5% to 2.5% in December. "The economy will expand at rates below its potential in 2022 and 2023, with contractions in private consumption and investment," the central bank said in a statement. It also predicated that annual inflation would reach 8.2% this year, above the central bank's tolerance range and up from a previous estimate of 4.5%.

  • Credit Suisse Investors Push for Audit of Greensill Debacle

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG shareholders proposed a special audit over the collapse of a group of supply chain finance funds it ran with now-defunct Greensill Capital, after the bank refused to publish an internal report on the matter.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of Oil to Combat InflationPutin ‘Misinformed’ by Advisers on the War, White House SaysApple and Meta Gave User Data to Hackers Who Used Forge

  • China manufacturing weakens as anti-virus controls tighten

    China's manufacturing activity fell to a five-month low in March after most of Shanghai and two other industrial centers were shut down to fight coronavirus outbreaks, a survey showed Thursday.

  • Europe would struggle to refill gas storage without Russian supplies

    LONDON/OSLO (Reuters) -Europe's plans to build stocks and ensure gas supplies for next winter could be upended if exports from Russia are halted in a standoff over payment terms, risking curbs on industrial use, analysts warned. Russia typically provides Europe with around 40% of its gas but the possibility of supply disruption since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine has increased over the past week, with G7 nations rejecting a demand for payment in roubles. The European Commission says gas held in storage typically accounts for around a quarter of that used in Europe over the winter months, where it is a major heating fuel.

  • 3 Top S&P 500 Stock Market Gainers Today

    Phillips 66 and Valero Energy led S&P 500 winners today, while apparel maker PVH Corp. was Wednesday's biggest loser.

  • Czechs Hike Rates to Two-Decade High And Signal More Is to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeUkraine Update: Russian Troops Exposed to Radiation at ChernobylU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of Oil to Combat InflationThe Czech central bank hiked interest rates to a two-decade hig

  • EU regulators look to streamline antitrust rules

    Regulators are looking to update rules, which target companies abusing their market power and those setting up illegal cartels, to make them more efficient, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Thursday. Under the rules, known as Regulation 1/2003 and in force since 2004, the European Commission has taken on Alphabet unit Google, Apple, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and Intel and imposed billions of euros in fines. The rules have also allowed the EU competition enforcer to go after car parts cartels, banks' manipulation of financial benchmarks and other illegal price-fixing groups, putting the EU agency in the forefront of antitrust enforcement.

  • Howard Hughes Corp. sells stake in 55-story Chicago tower for $210M

    The deal values the 55-story, 1.5-million-square-foot tower at more than $1 billion, Howard Hughes Corp. said in its March 30 announcement. That would be the highest valuation for an office property in Chicago since Willis Tower was sold in 2015 and the second-highest of all time in the city, according to Howard Hughes Corp.

  • Here's A Smarter Way To Play Meme Stocks If You Can't Resist

    Meme stocks are perking up again. And ETFs offer a potentially smarter way to play these highly speculative stocks, without trying to pick the winner.