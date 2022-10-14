U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,583.07
    -86.84 (-2.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,634.83
    -403.89 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,321.39
    -327.76 (-3.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,682.40
    -46.01 (-2.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.78
    -3.33 (-3.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,648.70
    -28.30 (-1.69%)
     

  • Silver

    18.15
    -0.77 (-4.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9726
    -0.0057 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0580 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1173
    -0.0157 (-1.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.6820
    +1.5000 (+1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,193.04
    -258.43 (-1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.49
    -12.69 (-2.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,858.79
    +8.52 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

Western Europe Pay TV Market Report 2022: IPTV will Overtake Satellite TV in 2026 to Become the Most Lucrative Platform

·2 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Western Europe Pay TV Market Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Western Europe will lose 7 million pay TV subscribers between 2021 and 2027 to reach 100 million. Pay TV subscriber counts will fall for 14 of the 18 countries between 2021 and 2027. Germany will lose 2 million subs, with the UK down by 1.4 million and France nearly 1 million.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, said: "Pay TV revenues will decline by $5 billion - 18% - between 2021 and 2027 to $22 billion. The pay TV subscriber count will drop by 7%, so revenues will fall faster - revealing lower TV ARPUs and less emphasis on TV from the operators. IPTV will overtake satellite TV in 2026 to become the most lucrative platform."

Key Topics Covered:

This 152-page PDF, PowerPoint and excel report comes in three parts:

  • Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in an 72-page PDF document.

  • Outlook: Forecasts for 18 countries in a 39-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;

  • Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2027 for 18 countries by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues and by major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;

Companies Mentioned

  • Allente

  • Altibox

  • Bouygues

  • Boxer

  • BT

  • Canal Digitaal

  • CanalSat

  • Digita

  • DNA

  • DT/T-Home

  • eir

  • Elisa

  • Eltrona

  • Euskaltel

  • Free

  • Freenet

  • Go

  • HD Austria

  • HD+

  • KPN/Digitenne

  • Liwest

  • Magenta

  • Melita

  • Meo/PT

  • NOS

  • Nowo

  • Orange

  • Proximus

  • Riks TV

  • SFR

  • Siminn

  • Sky

  • Stofa

  • Sunrise

  • Swisscom

  • TalkTalk

  • TDC

  • Tele 2

  • Tele des P&T

  • Telecolumbus

  • Telecom Italia

  • Telefonica/Movistar

  • Telekom Austria

  • Telenet

  • Telenor

  • Telesat/TV Vlaanderen

  • Telia

  • TNT

  • UPC

  • Virgin

  • Vodafone

  • VOO

  • You See

  • Ziggo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fkqac5

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-europe-pay-tv-market-report-2022-iptv-will-overtake-satellite-tv-in-2026-to-become-the-most-lucrative-platform-301649912.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Kroger seeks to form mega-grocer amid plans to buy Albertsons

    Kroger is planning to acquire Albertsons in a $24.6 billion deal that would form a mega-grocer chain.

  • Kroger and Albertsons Say the Merger Will Cut Prices. Their Shares Are Tumbling.

    The supermarkets, which have agreed to combine, say they will squeeze suppliers and lower prices for consumers. Investors seem skeptical.

  • What to know about Kroger's acquisition of Albertsons

    On Friday, Cincinnati-based Kroger announced its $24.6 billion acquisition of rival Albertsons. Here's what you need to know about the massive deal.

  • Kroger’s $24.6 Billion Purchase of Albertsons Would Create a Grocery Giant. What Happens Next.

    RBC analyst Steven Shemesh sees the deal making strategic sense. But it could face tough regulatory scrutiny amid unprecedented inflation.

  • Dish Network chairman-backed SPAC in talks to buy wireless business unit

    The special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) said it will appoint a special committee of independent and disinterested directors to evaluate and approve the terms of any deal with the pay-TV and wireless carrier. Dish confirmed that it was in preliminary talks with CONX. Dish acquired Boost Mobile in 2020 as part of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger after the companies agreed to divest some assets including some wireless spectrum to create a new wireless competitor.

  • U.S. grocer Kroger carts away Albertsons for $25 billion but faces antitrust test

    Kroger Co snapped up Albertsons Cos Inc in a $25 billion deal on Friday, creating a U.S. grocery behemoth to better compete with leader Walmart Inc on prices while bracing for potential antitrust roadblocks. The mega merger between the No. 1 and 2 standalone grocers in the United States will bring under one roof nearly 5,000 stores that include banners such as Albertsons' Safeway and Kroger-owned Ralphs and Fred Meyer. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) could, however, challenge the deal between the two major grocers as antitrust scrutiny intensifies under the Biden administration and decades-high inflation squeezes households, according to three antitrust experts.

  • Why is Kroger buying Albertsons, and how will it affect shoppers?

    Kroger's purchase of Albertsons should improve product freshness in stores and private label offerings, says Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen.

  • DWAC Stock Soars on Google App Store's Approval of Truth Social

    Shares of the blank-check company trying to merge with Donald Trump’s social-media firm soared after Google [approved Truth Social](https://www.wsj.com/articles/google-approves-truth-social-for-distribution-through-its-app-store-11665614322) to be made available through its mobile-app store. Digital World Acquisition, the special-purpose acquisition company, was up 20% at more than $19 a share in morning trading. Truth Social is already available on Apple’s App Store, and was recently approved f

  • Vaalco Energy, TransGlobe close merger to form Africa-focused oil and gas co.

    Houston-based Vaalco Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) closed its merger with Canada-based TransGlobe Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: TGA), the companies announced Oct. 14. The combined company is continuing under the Vaalco name and will trade on the New York Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "EGY". Vaalco said it applied to readmit its shares to trade on the LSE and expects the admission of around 120.2 million shares.

  • Vodafone in advanced talks to finalise Vantage stake sale by Nov. 15 - sources

    LONDON (Reuters) -Vodafone is speeding up talks with a handful of financial investors to sell a slice of its wireless towers unit as it hopes to agree a deal by Nov. 15 to coincide with its half-year earnings, two sources close to the matter told Reuters. The British telecoms group is evaluating proposals to either halve its nearly 82% holding in Frankfurt-listed Vantage Towers or just sell 25% of it in a bid to free up cash and respond to activist pressure to shake up the company and improve profitability, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

  • Is Incyte Building a Vitiligo Empire?

    A recent acquisition could pair nicely with the commercial infrastructure being built for the recently-approved Opzelura.

  • Kroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Kroger Co. is in talks about a tie-up with rival Albertsons Cos. in a deal that would create a US grocery giant with annual revenue of more than $200 billion and about 5,000 stores, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing

  • Kroger to acquire Albertsons in $24.6B deal

    According to a Friday morning news release issued from both companies, Kroger and Albertsons announced that they have entered into an agreement.

  • What's Been Driving the Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Plunge?

    It has been awful time for investors in media company Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD). The potential synergies and economies of scale looked to position the combined company well to compete in the media and entertainment industry. Since the merger was structured so that AT&T would spin off its holding of WarnerMedia and then merge the company with Discovery, AT&T investors  got shares of the new company without doing anything.

  • Medical Facilities Corporation Announces OSC Relief in Substantial Issuer Bid

    Medical Facilities Corporation (TSX: DR) ("Medical Facilities" or the "Company") announced today that, in connection with the Company's ongoing substantial issuer bid (the "Offer"), the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") has granted an order (the "Relief Order") permitting Medical Facilities to extend the Offer, if it determines to do so, without first taking up any common shares (the "Common Shares") previously deposited. For technical reasons the Offer could not be extended without the

  • Google Partners With Coinbase: Experts See It as ‘Just a First Step’

    Google announced that it partnered with Coinbase to enable select customers to pay for its cloud services with several cryptocurrencies through Coinbase Commerce, in an effort "to accelerate Web3...

  • U.S. grocer Kroger in talks to merge with rival Albertsons -sources

    U.S. grocery company Kroger Co is in talks to merge with smaller rival Albertsons Companies Inc in a tie-up that would create a supermarket titan, people familiar with the matter said. Major consumer products companies across the world have announced plans to boost prices at a faster pace as they seek to curb the impact of soaring raw materials costs on their margins. Some critics noted that a supermarket merger would lessen competition among U.S. grocery chains and potentially lead to higher prices for American shoppers.

  • Kroger, rival Albertsons in talks for massive merger: REPORTS

    Kroger Co. is in talks with one of its biggest rivals about a merger that would combine the two largest U.S. operators of traditional supermarkets, according to multiple media reports.

  • Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Stake in Fellow LPL-Affiliated RIA

    IAA, an OSJ with LPL Financial, is buying a minority stake in GenWealth Financial Advisors, which manages $763 million in assets.

  • Kroger-Albertsons merger to create supermarket titan

    STORY: U.S. grocery giant Kroger, owner of Ralphs and Fred Meyer, said on Friday it will buy smaller rival Albertsons in a $24.6 billion deal.The mega-merger would create a supermarket behemoth with enough heft to take on industry titan Walmart.The merger between the No. 1 and 2 standalone grocers in the United States will bring together over 2,200 Albertsons locations and more than 2,700 Kroger stores.But the deal stands to draw plenty of government scrutiny: some analysts warn the merger could crimp competition, and mean even higher prices for American shoppers.Aiming to ease those worries, the companies said they will likely shed some stores, and Albertsons said it's ready to spin off a standalone unit before it closes the Kroger deal. Market leader Walmart has been doubling down on its own grocery business and has traditionally used its scale to demand the lowest possible prices from food and beverage suppliers.The marriage between Kroger and Albersons could give the new company Walmart-size command over its negotiations with suppliers. That sort of clout may be vital at a time when prices of groceries and essentials are soaring in the country.