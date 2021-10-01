U.S. markets open in 2 hours 36 minutes

Western Europe SVOD Market Report 2021: Netflix On Course to Remain Largest SVOD Platform with 67 Million Paying Subscribers Forecast by 2026

Research and Markets
·2 min read

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Western Europe SVOD Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the Western European SVOD market, Germany will overtake the UK in 2025. Germany will have 52 million SVOD subscriptions by 2026, with the UK just behind with 51 million.

There will be 238 million SVOD subscriptions across 18 Western European countries by 2026, up from 167 million at end-2021. From the 71 million additions over this period, the UK will contribute 9 million, Germany 17 million, Italy 10 million and France 10 million.

Netflix will remain the largest SVOD platform, with 67 million paying subscribers by 2026, up by 10 million at end-2021. Disney+ will have 53 million subscribers by 2026; double from 2021. Amazon Prime Video will remain just ahead of Disney+.

This report comes in two parts:

  • Insight: Regional overview and country analysis for Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK in a 74-page PDF document.

  • Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2026 for 18 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;

Companies Mentioned

  • Netflix

  • Amazon Prime Video

  • Disney+

  • Apple TV+

  • HBO

  • Viaplay/Elisa Viide

  • C More

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s8apug

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


