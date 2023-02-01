Western European Workwear & Uniforms Market Report 2022-2027: Economic Uncertainty, Energy Crisis, Increasing Inflation, Supply Chain Disruptions and Russo-Ukraine War will Limit Growth
DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Western European Workwear & Uniforms Market Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Western European workwear and uniforms market generated revenues of €7,606.8 million in 2022.
Sustainability and fabric innovation will drive market growth. The Western European workwear and uniforms market will increase at a compound annual growth rate of 2.4% from 2022 to 2027.
General workwear is the largest product segment in the Western European workwear and uniforms market. General workwear accounted for 67.4% of revenue share in 2022. Increased demand for white workwear from the healthcare and hospitality industries will drive the post-pandemic growth of general workwear.
The direct sales channel has a slight advantage over the rental channel, with a 53.3% revenue share in 2022. The penetration of eCommerce will strengthen workwear and uniform direct sales in Western Europe by 2027.
Economic uncertainty, energy crisis, increasing inflation, supply chain disruptions, and the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War will restrain the Western European workwear and uniforms market as employers will postpone expenditures.
End-user preference for the fashionable, lightweight, breathable, anti-microbial, anti-stain, and anti-tear (ripstop) features will dominate market demand between 2022 and 2027. The growing preference for sustainable workwear that reduces carbon footprints will boost market growth during the forecast period.
Growth Opportunity Universe
Sustainability Efforts
Fabric Technology
Laundry and Rental Companies
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Workwear and Uniforms Market
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Findings
Revenue by Product and Region
Revenue by Channel and Region
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation
Market Definitions
Regional Segmentation
Key Competitors
Growth Metrics
Distribution Channels
Scope and Definition by Distribution Channel
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Emerging Textile Technologies
Sustainable Fabric Trends
Factors for Considering Direct and Rental Channels for Workwear Procurement
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Product
Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
Revenue Forecast by Channel
Percent Revenue Forecast by Channel
Revenue Forecast by Region
Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Channel
Competitive Environment - Direct Channel
Revenue Share - Direct Channel
Revenue Share Analysis - Direct Channel
Competitive Environment - Rental Channel
Revenue Share - Rental Channel
Revenue Share Analysis - Rental Channel
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: General Workwear
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Product
Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
Revenue Forecast by Channel
Percent Revenue Forecast by Channel
Forecast Analysis
Forecast Analysis by Channel
Competitive Environment - Direct Channel
Revenue Share - Direct Channel
Revenue Share Analysis - Direct Channel
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Blue Workwear Sub-segment
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Channel
Percent Revenue Forecast by Channel
Forecast Analysis
Forecast Analysis by Channel
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: White Workwear Sub-segment
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Channel
Percent Revenue Forecast by Channel
Forecast Analysis
Forecast Analysis by Channel
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Corporate Workwear
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Product
Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
Revenue Forecast by Channel
Percent Revenue Forecast by Channel
Forecast Analysis
Forecast Analysis by Channel
Competitive Environment - Direct Channel
Revenue Share - Direct Channel
Revenue Share Analysis - Direct Channel
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Career Workwear Sub-segment
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Channel
Percent Revenue Forecast by Channel
Forecast Analysis
Forecast Analysis by Channel
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Casual Workwear Sub-segment
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Channel
Percent Revenue Forecast by Channel
Forecast Analysis
Forecast Analysis by Channel
9. Opportunity Analysis: Uniforms
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Product
Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
Forecast Analysis
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y1stwr-european?w=5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-european-workwear--uniforms-market-report-2022-2027-economic-uncertainty-energy-crisis-increasing-inflation-supply-chain-disruptions-and-russo-ukraine-war-will-limit-growth-301736516.html
SOURCE Research and Markets