U.S. markets close in 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,576.80
    -86.05 (-1.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,352.39
    -559.42 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,518.04
    -375.71 (-2.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,109.23
    -53.22 (-2.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.84
    +2.02 (+2.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.80
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.55
    +0.63 (+2.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1324
    -0.0087 (-0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.0930 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3590
    -0.0057 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6110
    +0.0310 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,582.28
    -560.11 (-1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    990.21
    -19.18 (-1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.55
    -47.68 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

WESTERN EXPLORATION PROVIDES UPDATE ON STOCK EXCHANGE MATTERS, INCLUDING EXPECTED DATE FOR TRADING TO BEGIN

·3 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Western Exploration Inc. ("Western Exploration" or the "Company"), a Nevada-focused previous metals exploration company, is pleased to announce that its common shares (the "Common Shares") are expected to begin trading through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") effective at the opening of markets on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, under the symbol "WEX". Please refer to the news release of Western Exploration dated December 22, 2021 (entitled Western Completes "Go Public" Transaction Via Reverse Takeover of Crystal Peak and Launches "Western Exploration Inc.") for additional details of the recently-completed reverse takeover transaction of Western Exploration (the "RTO").

Escrowed Securities

In connection with the completion of the RTO, an aggregate of 20,812,796 Common Shares (collectively, the "Escrowed Securities") held by certain Principals (as defined in the policies of the Exchange) of the Company (collectively, the "Escrowed Securityholders") have been deposited into escrow with the TSX Trust Company, as escrow agent, pursuant to a "Tier 2 Surplus Security" escrow agreement dated December 22, 2021 (the "Escrow Agreement") among the Company, the TSX Trust Company, as escrow agent, and the Escrowed Securityholders. Pursuant to Policy 5.4 – Escrow, Vendor Consideration and Resale Restrictions of the Exchange, the Escrowed Securities will be released from escrow over a 36-month period, with 5% of the Escrowed Securities initially released on January 17, 2022, being the date of the final bulletin of the Exchange in respect of the RTO.

The following table sets forth the details of the Escrowed Securityholders and the Escrowed Securities:

Name of Escrowed Securityholder


Number of Common Shares
Owned or Controlled


Percentage of Outstanding
Common Shares(1)

Golkonda LLC


19,969,391


65.6%

Marceau Schlumberger


650,590


2.1%

The Marud Rivas Family Trust


142,144


0.5%

Synergex Group LLC


50,671


0.2%

Note: (1) Calculated on a non-diluted basis, based on an aggregate of 30,434,587 Common Shares issued and outstanding as at the date hereof.

In connection with the RTO, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico") and the Company previously entered into an investor rights agreement dated December 22, 2021 (the "Investor Rights Agreement"), pursuant to which the Company granted to Agnico, among others, a right (the "Nomination Right") to nominate one person (and in the case of an increase in the size of the board of directors of the Company to eight or more directors, two persons) to the board of directors of the Company, provided that Agnico maintains certain ownership thresholds in the Company and satisfies certain other conditions. On January 18, 2022, Agnico and the Company amended and restated the Investor Rights Agreement to replace the Nomination Right with certain observer rights, which will allow Agnico to designate a person to attend and observe meetings of the board of directors of the Company, provided that Agnico maintains certain ownership thresholds in the Company and satisfies certain other conditions. As a result of the amendments to the Investor Rights Agreement, Agnico is no longer a Principal (as defined in the policies of the Exchange) of the Company, and the Common Shares held by Agnico are not subject to escrow under the Escrow Agreement.

The foregoing disclosure in respect of the Escrow Agreement, the Escrowed Securityholders, and the Escrowed Securities replaces and supersedes all of the Company's prior disclosures in respect thereof, to the extent of any inconsistency.

About Western Exploration Inc.

Western Exploration Inc. is a well-capitalized, Nevada-focused previous metals exploration company, aiming to be a premier gold and silver development company in North America. The company was born out of a 25-year history of advancing exploration projects in Nevada as a private company. Its principal asset is the Aura gold silver project located in Elko County, Nevada approximately 120 kilometers north of the city of Elko, Nevada.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may be deemed "forwardlooking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. These forwardlooking statements, by their nature, require the Company to make certain assumptions and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forwardlooking statements. Forwardlooking statements are not guarantees of performance. Words such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "continue", or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional, are intended to identify forwardlooking statements. Information contained in forwardlooking statements (including, without limitation, with respect to the anticipated trading date of the Common Shares on the Exchange), is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including management's perceptions of current conditions and expected future developments and other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. The Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, but cautions the reader that its assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, may ultimately prove to be incorrect since they are subject to risks and uncertainties that affect the Company and its business.

The forwardlooking statements set forth herein concerning the Company reflect management's expectations as at the date of this news release and are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Western Exploration Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/18/c2036.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Amazon Stock Traded Lower Today

    The e-commerce giant was the target of some mixed commentary courtesy of a Wall Street analyst, while also following the broader market lower.

  • Why AMC and GameStop Are Tumbling Today

    Meme stock trio AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) were all lower in morning trading Tuesday following the long weekend. There was no news directly associated with any of the stocks, but GameStop has a tangential relationship to big market news -- though it may surprise a few people its shares are moving in the direction they are. Microsoft announced this morning it was acquiring Activision Blizzard for almost $70 billion in cash, or around $95 per share.

  • The Case for Virgin Galactic's Stock Today

    Virgin Galactic's stock is down after announcing a plan to raise up to $500 million in debt, but there's a way this could be good news.

  • Goldman Drags on Stocks, but Here's the Bank That's Truly Getting Crushed

    Another round of earnings from bank stocks came out to begin the new week, and investors weren't entirely pleased with the trends that they're seeing. Industry giant Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) saw a substantial pullback after releasing its results, but its decline was small compared to those that another bank with close ties to the cryptocurrency sector suffered Tuesday morning. Below, you'll learn more about Goldman's results and then find out which bank stock is down even more sharply.

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • Big Tech selloff not 'a longterm problem for the sector,' market strategist says

    J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist Jack Manley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stocks selling off, fourth quarter earnings for big banks, inflation data, and the Fed.&nbsp;

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    These three top growth names are already down a lot and trade at fair prices, but could become really huge bargains if the market falls more amid rising interest rates.

  • fuboTV Announces Preliminary Q4 Results: Revenue and Subscriber Growth Better Than Expected

    The streaming TV specialist continues to rapid grow its revenue and subscriber numbers, much to the delight of shareholders.

  • Why Asana Stock Is Plummeting Today

    The market is seeing red in Tuesday's trading, and Asana (NYSE: ASAN) stock is suffering a substantial pullback. The workplace software company's share price was down roughly 9.7% over the previous 24-hour period as of 2:15 p.m. ET. High levels of inflation, rising Treasury bond yields, weak economic data, and anticipation for upcoming interest rate hikes are combining to make investors more risk averse.

  • Rivian Stock Just Fell Below its IPO Price of $78 Per Share: Time to Buy?

    Share prices of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) briefly fell to $75.13 per share on Friday before closing the session at $79.95 per share. It was the first time Rivian stock dipped below its initial public offering (IPO) price of $78 per share. Howard Smith: Markets aren't always efficient, and that's how investors can gain an advantage.

  • 4 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    While the industry is full of promising growth stocks, some of which are already achieving recurring profitability, the following four pot stocks, all of which have a Canadian focus, should be avoided like the plague in 2022. The award for the most times a pot stock has appeared on a "stocks to avoid list" unquestionably goes to Canadian licensed producer Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB). Once upon a time, Aurora was the premier name among Canadian weed stocks.

  • Bank stocks selloff ‘represents some opportunity,’ The Wealth Consulting Group CEO says

    Jimmy Lee, The Wealth Consulting Group CEO, joins Yahoo Finance Live to assess the outlook for the market, bank stocks, the financial sector, and the overall economy.

  • If This One Thing Happens in 2022, I'll Buy More Lemonade Stock in a Heartbeat

    There are good reasons to have a position in this high-growth company, but a fundamental part of the business needs to get better before I'll buy more.

  • 2 Promising New Growth Stocks to Watch in 2022

    If so, then two names you'll want to keep a close eye on this year are Babylon Holdings (NYSE: BBLN) and Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR). Keep in mind that neither of these companies is profitable today -- so you may want to watch them for now -- but with their potential for growth and focus on artificial intelligence (AI), there's plenty of reason to take a closer look as potential additions to your portfolio in 2022. U.K.-based Babylon Holdings went public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in October 2021.

  • Why Tesla Stock Dropped, Then Popped Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is bouncing around like an electric car on a long gravel road this morning. Down 3.1% as of 9:40 a.m. ET, Tesla soon recovered all its losses, and even began marching toward a 2% gain -- before slipping back toward zero again. Down again, up again, where will Tesla stock end the day?

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Lou

  • Xi Jinping warns Fed against hiking interest rates

    Chinese President Xi Jinping took to the virtual stage at Davos to address Fed Chair Jerome Powell -- please don't lift interest rates.

  • GME, AMC slide 10% amid market sell-off, apes vow holding

    Shares of GameStop (GME) and AMC (AMC), the flagship 'meme-stocks' were sliding on Tuesday amid a broader market selloff.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Fell Sharply on Tuesday

    Shares of the Facebook parent company are getting beat up amid a market sell-off. This could be a buying opportunity.

  • Buy the Dip: 2 Top Growth Stocks for January

    Investors interested in buying quality growth stocks in January should consider Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL). It may surprise you to learn that Adobe is more valuable than any company on that "Tier 2" list, even though Adobe's stock price is down 25% from its all-time high. Adobe is the undisputed industry leader in digital media software for individuals, students, and businesses of all sizes.