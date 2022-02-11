U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

Western Exploration Virtually Opens the Market

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Darcy Marud, Chief Executive Officer, Western Exploration Inc. ("Western Exploration" or the "Company) (TSXV: WEX) and his team joined Arne Gulstene, Head, TSX Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Western Exploration Inc. is a Nevada-focused precious metals exploration company with a 25-year history of advancing exploration projects in Nevada as a private company. It is led by a seasoned team of explorationists, with several past discoveries to their credit. Its principal asset is the Aura gold-silver project located in Elko County, Nevada approximately 120 kilometers north of the city of Elko, Nevada.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/11/c1303.html

