Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
TSX: WEF
VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) ("Western" or the "Company") announces the following voting results in respect of the election of directors, amendments to its Bylaw No.1 and the adoption of its Bylaw No. 2 (advance notice bylaw), as amended on May 5, 2021, at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today:
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld or Against
% Withheld or Against
Jane Bird
226,763,803
99.27%
1,677,022
0.73%
Laura A. Cillis
227,226,276
99.47%
1,214,549
0.53%
Donald Demens
226,991,344
99.37%
1,449,481
0.63%
Randy Krotowski
227,378,097
99.53%
1,062,728
0.47%
Daniel Nocente
222,613,904
97.45%
5,826,921
2.55%
Cheri Phyfer
226,631,876
99.21%
1,808,949
0.79%
Michael T. Waites
227,031,750
99.38%
1,409,075
0.62%
John Williamson
227,107,536
99.42%
1,333,289
0.58%
Amendments to Bylaw No. 1
227,476,419
99.58%
964,406
0.42%
Adoption of Bylaw No. 2
226,995,810
99.37%
1,445,015
0.63%
The total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 232,290,649, representing 61.87% of the Company's outstanding shares.
The Company has also filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com and a copy of Bylaw No. 1 and Bylaw No. 2, as amended, can be found on www.sedar.com.
About Western Forest Products Inc.
Western is an integrated forest products company building a margin-focused log and lumber business to compete successfully in global softwood markets. With operations and employees located primarily on the coast of British Columbia and Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to worldwide markets. Western has a lumber capacity in excess of 1.1 billion board feet from eight sawmills and four remanufacturing facilities. The Company sources timber from its private lands, long-term licenses, First Nations arrangements, and market purchases. Western supplements its production through a wholesale program providing customers with a comprehensive range of specialty products.
