Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Election of Directors

Western Forest Products Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) (“Western” or the “Company”) announces the following voting results in respect of the election of directors at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held today:



Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Laura A. Cillis 194,583,486 97.94 % 4,093,489 2.06 % Steven Hofer 196,937,550 99.12 % 1,739,425 0.88 % Randy Krotowski 196,921,551 99.12 % 1,755,424 0.88 % Fiona Macfarlane 175,660,756 88.42 % 23,016,219 11.58 % Noordin Nanji 193,273,025 97.28 % 5,403,950 2.72 % Daniel Nocente 196,935,602 99.12 % 1,741,373 0.88 % Peter Wijnbergen 196,917,069 99.11 % 1,759,906 0.89 % John Williamson 163,066,218 82.08 % 35,610,757 17.92 %

The total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 200,765,622, representing 63.38% of the Company’s outstanding shares.

As part of best governance practices, the Company’s Board of Directors has constituted its Board Committees as summarized below. All members of the Board Committees are 100% independent.

Audit

Committee Environmental,

Health and Safety

Committee Management Resource

and Compensation

Committee Nominating and

Corporate Governance

Committee Laura A. Cillis

(Chair) Randy Krotowski

(Chair) Fiona Macfarlane

(Chair) John Williamson

(Chair) Randy Krotowski Fiona Macfarlane Peter Wijnbergen Laura A. Cillis Peter Wijnbergen Noordin Nanji John Williamson Fiona Macfarlane John Williamson Noordin Nanji

The Company has also filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com.

About Western Forest Products Inc.

Western is an integrated forest products company building a margin-focused log and lumber business to compete successfully in global softwood markets. With operations and employees located primarily on the coast of British Columbia and Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to worldwide markets. Western has a lumber capacity in excess of 1.0 billion board feet from seven sawmills and four remanufacturing facilities. The Company sources timber from its private lands, long-term licenses, First Nations arrangements, and market purchases. Western supplements its production through a wholesale program providing customers with a comprehensive range of specialty products.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Williams

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

(604) 648-4500



