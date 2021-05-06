Western Gold Announces Commencement of its Exploration Drilling Programme at Knapdale

TSX Venture: WGLD

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - WESTERN GOLD EXPLORATION LTD. (TSXV: WGLD) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its exploration drilling programme at the Stronchullin prospect within its Knapdale Project, located in Argyllshire, Scotland.

Harry Dobson, Chairman of the Board, commented: "The Company is pleased to be commencing diamond drilling at Stronchullin, following the encouraging results from last year's geochemical surveys".

The current plan for this drilling programme is eight diamond drill holes of 150-200m depth each, for aggregate drilling of 1360m, which will be used to evaluate the economic potential of the Stronchullin quartz-gold-silver-base metal veins in the vicinity of the historic gold mine. Scout drilling undertaken in 2017-2018 at Stronchullin intercepted narrow, high grade quartz-gold-silver-basemetal veins in four of the seven drillholes. Selected assay results (down hole intercepts) include:

Drillhole SD17-1: 13.70 g/t Au and 5.21 g/t Ag over 0.50m from 4.00m depth.

Drillhole SD17-2: 13.30 g/t Au and 32.0 g/t Ag over 1.05m from 66.75m depth.

Drillhole SD17-3: 41.80 g/t Au and 262.0 g/t Ag over 0.55m from 31.70m depth.

Drillhole SE17-6: 9.52 g/t Au and 3.86 g/t Ag over 0.90m from 44.40m depth.

Further details can be found in the Company's "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Geological Introduction to Knapdale Gold-Silver Project, Scotland" with an effective date of 12 June, 2020, which can be found on the Company's website or under the Company's SEDAR profile.

Following on from the Company's 2 December, 2020 press release, deep overburden geochemical surveys undertaken by the Company defined extensive gold-arsenic-antimony anomalies, interpreted as reflecting additional zones of orogenic style quartz-gold-silver-base metal veins developed to the east of the main Stronchullin vein and along strike to the north and south of the known vein system. The current drilling programme should provide greater confidence in the continuity of the veins and structural controls on lode development.

The Company has engaged Priority Drilling as drilling contractors to undertake the programme. They completed a comparable drilling programme at Stronchullin in late 2017 and have the requisite capability and equipment. Priority Drilling have consistently delivered greater than 95% core recoveries. Required planning consents have been granted and as part of the Company's enhanced health and safety guidelines, strict regulations are being applied across the site to ensure full COVID compliance, including routine testing of all personnel.

The Company estimates that this drilling programme will be completed in the next eight weeks with assay results due in the third quarter of 2021.

About Western Gold Exploration

The Company is a mineral exploration company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WGLD". The Company is focused on the exploration of mineral properties in Western Scotland and discovering new opportunities in the Dalradian Belt, targeting historic gold-silver and copper-lead mines in the belt with the potential to develop a mineral resource. Prospects include the Stronchullin mine, Gossan Burn and Allt Dearg which are all located in the Knapdale Project area.

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile.

Qualified Person, Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Mr. Patrick Waters, Consultant Professional Geologist is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instruction 43-101, responsible for the accuracy of scientific and technical information in this news release.

All analytical work has been completed at the ALS Geochemistry laboratory facility in Loughrea, Ireland. ALS Geochemistry is an internationally accredited lab and are ISO compliant (ISO 9001:2008, ISO/IEC 17025:2005). All drill core, rock chip and channel samples are prepared using the PREP 31B method and analyzed for gold using the Au-AA23 procedure (30gm fire assay with AAS finish: Lower Detection Limit - 0.005ppm gold; Upper Detection Limit – 10ppm gold). Any samples that returned over-limit values (>10ppm gold) were analyzed by the Au-AA25 Fire Assay procedure (0.01-100ppm gold). All drill core, rock chip and channel samples are analyzed for silver, base metals and a comprehensive trace element suite using the ME-MS61L™ method following a four-acid digest. Commercially available OREAS Certified Reference Materials and Blanks are routinely inserted into sample dispatches every 25 samples. ALS Geochemistry also utilizes in-house QA/QC protocol using standards, blanks and duplicates.

