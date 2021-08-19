U.S. markets close in 1 hour 41 minutes

Western Gold Files Financial Statements for Q2 2021

·2 min read
In this article:
info@westerngoldexploration.com
www.westerngoldexploration.com
TSX Venture: WGLD

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland, Aug. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - WESTERN GOLD EXPLORATION LTD. (TSXV: WGLD) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its interim consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Western Gold Exploration Logo (CNW Group/Western Gold Exploration Ltd)
Western Gold Exploration Logo (CNW Group/Western Gold Exploration Ltd)

The company, in April 2021, initiated its exploration drilling program for the Stronchulin prospect within the Knapdale property in Scotland. Priority Drilling were engaged to drill eight diamond drill holes of 150 to 200 metres depth each, for aggregate drilling of approximately 1,355 metres. Most of the onsite activities were completed by the end of June, 2021. Core samples have been shipped to ALS Global in Ireland for analysis. In the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company invested approximately $938,000 in its exploration and evaluation activities primarily on its Knapdale property.

The drilling programme assay results are expected to be received and analyzed in August and September 2021, which enable the Company to further to evaluate the economic potential of the Stronchullin quartz-gold-silver-base metal veins in the vicinity of the historic gold mine.

Ross McLellan, Chief Executive Officer commented: "The diamond drilling programme at Stronchullin progressed safely and as expected in Q2. We look forward to analysing the assay results and planning the next phases of the Company's drilling and exploration activities on its Scottish properties."

About Western Gold Exploration
The Company is a Mineral Exploration company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WGLD". The Company is focused on the exploration of mineral properties in Western Scotland and discovering new opportunities in the Dalradian Belt, targeting historic gold-silver and copper-lead mines in the belt with the potential to develop a mineral resource. Prospects include the Stronchullin mine, Gossan Burn and Allt Dearg which are all located in the Knapdale Project area.

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to those that address potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential for minerals and/or mineral resources, timing and plans for any exploratory drilling and statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company that may be described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.
By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and - 5 - uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 available at www.sedar.com, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Western Gold Exploration Ltd

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/19/c2805.html

