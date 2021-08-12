U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,444.07
    -3.63 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,385.34
    -99.63 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,757.06
    -8.08 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.49
    -11.85 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.08
    -0.17 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,747.10
    -6.20 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.06
    -0.43 (-1.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1730
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3590
    +0.0200 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3824
    -0.0044 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4350
    +0.0170 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,290.86
    -2,292.63 (-4.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,100.47
    -53.11 (-4.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,191.89
    -28.25 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

Western Health Advantage Provides No-cost Safe Dispensing Devices From Gatekeeper Innovation To Battle Prescription Medication Misuse

·2 min read

California Payer is helping to reduce drug diversion in the home by offering no-cost medication safety devices for its members.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Health Advantage (WHA) is offering Gatekeeper Innovation Inc.'s Rx Locking Cap as a covered benefit to members to prevent misuse or abuse of prescription medications at home. This milestone is a major move for Gatekeeper's mission to secure and reduce diversion of prescription medications that can lead to substance abuse, poisoning, and deaths.

Gatekeeper Innovation Inc. secures medications.
Gatekeeper Innovation Inc. secures medications.

All members of Western Health Advantage are now eligible to receive Gatekeeper's Rx Locking Cap at no cost when prescribed a Schedule II through V medication. WHA is providing a full pharmacy reimbursement for up to 5 Rx Locking Cap devices per patient per 365-day rolling period. In addition, WHA is providing a dispensing fee to pharmacies for every Rx Locking Cap dispensed.

"The opioid and medication misuse epidemic calls for solutions on many fronts, including the use of abuse-deterrent, tamper-evident packaging," said Dr. Khuram Arif, Chief Medical Officer at Western Health Advantage. "For this reason, we are introducing the availability of the Rx Locking Cap from Gatekeeper for $0 co-pay."

Drug overdose deaths rose 29.4% in the United States in 2020, according to the CDC.

According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Abuse, more than 70 percent of individuals who illegally use prescription pain relievers obtained them through friends, family, and the home medicine cabinet.

"With the home medicine cabinet being a primary source for misuse of medications, by offering the Rx Locking Cap we expect to also reduce ED visits, hospitalizations, and treatment admissions among our patient population," said Garry Maisel, President and CEO of Western Health Advantage.

"While the opioid epidemic is a very complex issue, Gatekeeper is excited to collaborate with industry leaders to mitigate the risk of medication misuse in the home," said Kevin Kane, CEO of Gatekeeper.

OptumRx is the pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) facilitating this benefit for California payor, Western Health Advantage. Headquartered in Sacramento, WHA is a non-profit HMO health plan serving 10 Northern California counties. OptumRx is a division of UnitedHealth Group, and is the third-largest PBM, behind Caremark and Express Scripts Inc. To learn more about Gatekeeper's partnership with OptumRx and Western Health Advantage, visit gatekeeperinnovation.com

About Gatekeeper Innovation Inc: Gatekeeper Innovation Inc. is a Sacramento-based company offering tamper-evident and abuse-deterrent technology while supporting medication adherence. Gatekeeper Innovation's mission is to provide options for securing prescription medications to help prevent Diversion and Substance Use Disorder.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-health-advantage-provides-no-cost-safe-dispensing-devices-from-gatekeeper-innovation-to-battle-prescription-medication-misuse-301353929.html

SOURCE Gatekeeper Innovation Inc

Recommended Stories

  • EU looks into Pfizer, Moderna vaccine side effects

    Shares in Moderna and Pfizer sank on Wednesday after the European Union drug regulator said it was looking into possible new side effects of the companies' COVID-19 vaccines.That includes kidney inflammation, an allergic skin reaction, and a renal disorder with heavy protein loss in urine.Pfizer is by far the biggest supplier of COVID-19 vaccines to the European Union, issuing just over 330 million doses in the region compared to some 43 million from Moderna.Both companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has not recommended any changes to the vaccine labels.It says the latest assessment is part of routine updates to the safety section of the authorized vaccines database.It's also looking into menstrual disorders as a possible side effect of vaccines, including those from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.Last month, the EMA found a possible link between very rare heart inflammation and Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines, which use mRNA technology.However, the European regulator and the World Health Organization have stressed that benefits from these vaccines outweigh any risks.The watchdog did not give details on Wednesday on how many cases of the new side effects were recorded, but said it's requested more data from both companies.

  • Why Shares of BioNTech Were Falling Today

    Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) were down nearly 7% today after two studies of more than 50,000 patients in the Mayo Clinic Health System showed rival Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) vaccine might be more effective against the troublesome delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The effectiveness of BioNTech's vaccine, developed with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), was only 42% during July, according to the study, compared to 76% for Moderna. A second study showed nursing home residents generated stronger immune responses after the Moderna vaccine than after BioNTech's.

  • If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

    After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even le

  • Can Pfizer Seize Share in This Multibillion-Dollar Market?

    The answer ultimately depends on whether the uncertainty plaguing JAK inhibitors resolves positively.

  • Age-Related Macular Degeneration: What is Dry AMD, and How is Lineage Cell Therapeutics Changing the Game?

    Image by Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a disease originating in the retina, which may worsen over time, according to WebMD. It's said to be the leading cause of severe, permanent vision loss in people older than 60. When the macula — the small central portion of the retina — wears down, the light-sensing nerve tissue at the back of the eye begins to deteriorate. While it doesn't always cause complete blindness, severe vision problems such as lo

  • EU looking into new possible side-effects of mRNA COVID-19 shots

    Europe’s drug regulator said on Wednesday it was looking into three new conditions to assess whether they may be possible side effects related to COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna following a small number of cases.

  • 3 Pharma Stocks to Buy in August

    Here's why they chose Bayer (OTC: BAYR.Y), Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Zhiyuan Sun (Bayer): Investing guru Warren Buffett once said, "When there's blood in the streets, you buy." The quote could not be more applicable to shares of Bayer.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Is Plunging Again Today

    What happened?  Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) are down 14% to $23.53 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT after a brutal sell-off on Aug. 9 wiped out nearly 50% of its equity value. Investors are still upset that the U.

  • The FDA Rejects FibroGen Drug. The Damage to the Stock Is Already Done.

    The long-expected rejection of FibroGen’s application for approval of its drug roxadustat finally arrived early Wednesday morning.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suspended again from Twitter; ban looms

    The Georgia Republican has been suspended from Twitter for one week for a repeat violation of the company's misinformation policy, the company said Tuesday.

  • If You Live in These States, Watch Out for This Venomous Spider

    No one is ever excited about stumbling on a spider in their home. Thankfully, most of the spiders you come across in this case—American house spiders, wolf spiders, and daddy longlegs, among others—are harmless and keep other pests away. In fact, if you notice a lack of roaches, mosquitos, or flies in your home, you may have a house spider to thank. But that doesn't mean that all spiders are benign, and there are a few species in the U.S. you'll want to avoid. If you live in some states, you may

  • Is Dicerna Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    The stock market’s behavior might appear baffling at times, but when you see shares of a biotech sinking, the reason is almost always one of two ready-made options: regulatory rejection or disappointing clinical trial results. For disappointed investors of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA), the latter case sent the stock tumbling by 28% in a single session last week. Specifically, the downturn came about after the company released data from the phase 2 trial evaluating nedosiran as a treatment for

  • 18 Diabetes-Friendly Lunches That Are Cheap & Delicious

    All of these sandwiches, salads and wraps rely on pantry ingredients, canned staples and one or two fresh veggies for a healthy but satisfying lunch to enjoy at work or at home. Recipes like our Veggie & Hummus Sandwich and Tuna, White Bean & Dill Salad will soon be your go-to meals for lunch on a budget. This mile-high vegetable and hummus sandwich makes the perfect heart-healthy vegetarian lunch to go.

  • New data suggests Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines may be less effective against Delta

    A new preprint study that raises concerns about the mRNA vaccines' effectiveness against Delta — particularly Pfizer's — has already grabbed the attention of top Biden administration officials. What they're saying: The study found the Pfizer vaccine was only 42% effective against infection in July, when the Delta variant was dominant. "If that's not a wakeup call, I don't know what is," a senior Biden official told Axios. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios M

  • If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

    From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to

  • Why Fulcrum Therapeutics Popped Again on Tuesday

    Compelling clinical-trial data that could validate the company's unique approach to new drug development inspired a slew of analyst upgrades.

  • Report: FDA expected to OK 3rd vaccine dose for the immunocompromised

    Report: FDA expected to OK 3rd vaccine dose for the immunocompromised

  • Family who refused Covid vaccine die within days of each other

    Francis Goncalves says father, mother and brother all passed away after virus spread at family dinner

  • Land of the free, home of the fragile

    We should cope with changing Covid protocols the same way we deal with unpredictable weather. It's really not that hard.

  • FDA to authorize booster vaccine dose for people with weak immune systems, and WHO to test 3 drugs as possible treatments for hospitalized COVID patients

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is planning to authorize a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people with weakened immune systems in a decision that could come as soon as Thursday, according to the New York Times, as the delta variant continues to spread fast across the U.S.