Assessing the Sustainability and Growth of Western Midstream Partners LP's Dividends

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) recently announced a dividend of $0.58 per share, payable on 2024-02-13, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-01-31. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Western Midstream Partners LP's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Western Midstream Partners LP Do?

Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with WES.

High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio

This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years

How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?

Western Midstream Partners LP is a US-based company which owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream energy assets. The company, through its subsidiary, is engaged in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, NGLs, and crude oil. It owns or has investments in assets located in the Rocky Mountains (Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming), the Mid-Continent (Kansas and Oklahoma), North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Western Midstream Partners LP's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at Western Midstream Partners LP's Dividend History

Western Midstream Partners LP has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2013. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Western Midstream Partners LP's Dividend Analysis

Breaking Down Western Midstream Partners LP's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Western Midstream Partners LP currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 8.38% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 7.70%. This suggests an expectation of decreased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Western Midstream Partners LP's annual dividend growth rate was -9.30%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to -7.50% per year. Based on Western Midstream Partners LP's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Western Midstream Partners LP stock as of today is approximately 5.67%.

Story continues

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Western Midstream Partners LP's dividend payout ratio is 0.93, which may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Western Midstream Partners LP's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Western Midstream Partners LP's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Western Midstream Partners LP's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Western Midstream Partners LP's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Western Midstream Partners LP's revenue has increased by approximately 7.50% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 58.33% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Western Midstream Partners LP's earnings increased by approximately 20.20% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 50.82% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 6.80%, which underperforms approximately 61.35% of global competitors.

Concluding Thoughts on Western Midstream Partners LP's Dividend Profile

In conclusion, while Western Midstream Partners LP's dividend yield is attractive, the negative growth rates in dividends and the high payout ratio raise concerns about the long-term sustainability of these payments. Investors need to weigh the current yield against the potential for future growth and the company's ability to maintain its dividend payments. The company's strong profitability and growth ranks indicate a solid foundation, but the underperformance in revenue and earnings growth relative to peers suggests areas for improvement. Western Midstream Partners LP's future dividend prospects will likely hinge on its ability to improve these metrics and manage payout ratios effectively.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

