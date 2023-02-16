U.S. markets open in 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,139.50
    -18.75 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,073.00
    -101.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,663.25
    -66.75 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,955.40
    -10.10 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.83
    +0.24 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.30
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.54
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0696
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.90
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2031
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0840
    +0.1240 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,536.54
    +1,783.81 (+7.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    555.46
    +49.34 (+9.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,009.84
    +12.01 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.44
    +194.58 (+0.71%)
     

Western official: Putin's future in power has become less certain

·1 min read

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin's future in power has become less certain in the aftermath of the country's invasion of Ukraine, a Western official said on Thursday, but it is not possible to predict when any changes in the Kremlin may occur.

"People are talking about succession in a way that they weren't a year ago. But what there isn't, in a place like Russia, is a clear pathway to change," the Western official told reporters, on condition of anonymity.

The official added that the future of Russia's political leadership was "much less certain now, but I'm not saying that any change is about to happen imminently." (Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

