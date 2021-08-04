U.S. markets close in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,408.26
    -14.89 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,822.45
    -293.95 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,787.43
    +26.13 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,200.49
    -23.09 (-1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.33
    -2.23 (-3.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.00
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    25.49
    -0.10 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1846
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1820
    +0.0060 (+0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3897
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4880
    +0.4380 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,389.81
    +1,201.39 (+3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    972.48
    +45.71 (+4.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.86
    +18.14 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Western Overseas Corporation Selects Logixboard to Help Launch the WOC Global Tracking Dashboard to Transform and Digitize its Customer Experience

·3 min read

With Logixboard, Western Overseas Corporation's global customer base will receive a best-in-class digital experience with access to real-time shipment tracking, turn-key analytics, and streamlined communication.

CYPRESS, Calif., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Overseas Corporation, one of the world's leading international shipping and logistics providers, today announced the WOC Global Tracking Dashboard, designed to provide clients with a best-in-class platform that offers unprecedented visibility into shipment data.

As a provider of full-suite of international shipping and logistics services, Western Overseas Corporation prides itself on offering an all-in-one, seamless solution to transporting any products across borders, from origin to destination. Western Overseas Corporation's robust service offerings includes everything from freight forwarding to customs brokerage and cargo insurance. Now, the company is taking its full-service customer experience one step further by building a digital experience for its customers. With the help of Logixboard, Western Overseas Corporation will now allow customers to digitally track their shipments in real time so that they know precisely where their cargo is at all times and can spend less time manually searching for updates on the status of their goods.

"In recent months we've seen an uptick in requests from current and prospective customers asking for a digital portal that provides up-to-date information about the status and location of their shipments," said Carlo De Atouguia, of Western Overseas Corporation. "It wasn't possible for us to build and deploy our own proprietary platform quickly or cost effectively, so we sought out Logixboard to help us launch our brand new customer experience platform. We're constantly striving to give our clients the most accurate and up-to-date information possible on their shipments, so we're thrilled to officially roll this out to our customers."

"Traditionally, commercial shipping has lagged behind consumer shipping in terms of digital innovation," said Julian Alvarez, CEO and co-founder of Logixboard. "People are used to the real-time shipment updates provided by the likes of digitally native companies like Amazon, but when it comes to their commercial freight, that level of transparency isn't often there. Our platform helps commercial freight forwarders quickly build a digital experience for their customers that mirrors that of a consumer experience."

About Western Overseas Corporations
Western Overseas Corporation is one of the world's leading international shipping and logistics providers. For over four decades, Western Overseas Corporation has provided Freight Forwarding, Customs Brokerage, Warehousing, Distribution, Cargo Insurance, and E-Commerce services for small to large companies globally. Western Overseas Corporation aims to deliver a superior global shipping and modern logistics experience by providing clients with unparalleled personal service, advanced technology, and decades of industry knowledge and expertise.

About Logixboard
Logixboard is a modern real-time shipment visibility platform that enables logistics service providers to deliver world-class customer experiences to shippers. With Logixboard, shippers get an elegantly designed platform that gives them better visibility into their supply chain, so they can better plan and communicate to customers and internal stakeholders. Logistics service providers get a custom-branded digital service they can use to compete in the marketplace and increase their sales.

CONTACT: press@Logixboard.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-overseas-corporation-selects-logixboard-to-help-launch-the-woc-global-tracking-dashboard-to-transform-and-digitize-its-customer-experience-301348390.html

SOURCE Logixboard

Recommended Stories

  • Altria Halts IQOS Expansion After British American Tobacco Wins Patent Infringement Ruling

    The ruling before International Trade Commission will halt imports of the electronic cigarette into the U.S.

  • Oil Extends Slide as Stockpile Data Adds to Virus Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slumped in New York after a surprise increase in U.S. crude inventories added to renewed concerns about demand recovery as China battles the coronavirus resurgence.West Texas Intermediate futures dropped as much as 3.8%. The delta strain of Covid-19 has been detected in almost half of China’s 32 provinces in two weeks, and at least 46 cities have advised residents against non-essential travel. Meanwhile, American crude supplies increased by 3.63 million barrels, the biggest ga

  • Wealthy Clients Clamor for Backdoor Roth IRAs. Advisors May Want to Keep that Door Shut.

    Headlines about PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion tax-free retirement account have some clients salivating. But regulatory changes may be coming.

  • Google Approves Most Staff Requests to Relocate or Work Remotely

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google approved 85% of employee requests to work remotely or relocate once its offices fully re-open, the company told staff Tuesday.Google is one the largest companies trying a hybrid approach to returning from the pandemic. It will ask most of its staff to go back to work in their previous offices, but let others do their jobs elsewhere. Over the past few months, some 10,000 employees applied to transfer to a new office or work from home.The company rejected 15%

  • How to Calculate Net Worth and Why Net Worth Matters

    In some financial situations, it pays to know your net worth. Learn how to calculate net worth and why it may be useful to know.

  • Delta variant wreaking havoc on America’s return to office plans

    The Delta variant is wreaking havoc on companies’ return to office plans.

  • Lockheed reduces pension woes by nearly $5 billion, forecasts hit to profit on actuarial changes

    The U.S. weapons maker has purchased group annuity contracts from Athene Holding Ltd and will transfer pension obligations and related plan assets for about 18,000 U.S. retirees and beneficiaries to the retirement services provider. Lockheed will take a non-cash charge related to actuarial losses of about $1.7 billion in the third quarter. The contracts were purchased using assets from Lockheed's master retirement trust and no additional funding was used, said the company.

  • Should a 401(k) Be in an Annuity?

    Housing a retirement plan inside a variable annuity contract offers some big advantages, but mostly if the account holder is close to retirement.

  • With Strong Deliveries and the New Backing of China, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Positioned to Become a Major Player

    Investors in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.2% to close at US$45.85 following the release of its first-quarter results and the more recent vehicle deliveries report. In a twist of events, China is also moving both to back and protect Electrical Vehicle manufacturers.

  • Bitcoin mining crackdown in China is a boon for Texas

    John King knew his small town of Rockdale, Texas, had landed on the global crypto map when three Chinese bitcoin miners showed up at City Hall unannounced this summer.

  • Retirement security ‘is shakier than ever’ and ‘Americans are not saving enough’ for old age

    Americans’ retirement security is unstable, and legislation focused on pensions, Social Security and other savings or healthcare concerns must be a priority for government officials, a group of 31 organizations wrote in a recent public letter to President Biden. Companies, economic think tanks and other organizations signed a letter urging the president to create an inter-agency task force from some of the top government departments, including the Department of Labor, Department of Treasury, Securities and Exchange Commission and White House Gender Policy Council. The letter was signed by ADP, Edelman Financial Engines, Employee Benefit Research Institute and Prudential, to name a few.

  • Klarna CEO: Square's acquisition of Afterpay highlights 'land grab' for market share

    Square's (SQ) is acquisition of Australian buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Afterpay for $29 billion is an indication of a rapidly growing industry, according to one rival firm's chief executive.

  • Oil remains on track for 3rd straight fall as U.S. crude inventories rise

    Oil futures threaten to extend a losing streak to three days, remaining under pressure after official data shows an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories.

  • Ethereum and DeFi, Not Bitcoin, Boosting Genesis Lending

    Despite a bearish market, Genesis’ Q2 was the firm’s largest quarter to date.

  • Binance Pay Bringing Crypto Payments to Shopify, Others

    The exchange is building a payment bridge with crypto-fiat gateway Alchemy Pay.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    Since the Great Recession ended in 2009, growth stocks have left value stocks eating their dust. Value stocks also have a knack for outperforming during the early stages of an economic recovery, which is where we find ourselves now. The following value stock trio offers the potential to make you a lot richer in August, and well beyond.

  • Analysis-Reality bites: China's meddling cools but can't reverse hot commodity prices

    A slew of measures by Chinese authorities to tame soaring raw material costs has had only a fleeting effect, leaving the world's largest manufacturing base facing the harsh reality of substantially higher input costs for the foreseeable future. China's enormous manufacturing industry, population and fast-growing economy mean it has uniquely large commodity requirements that substantially exceed domestic output. With major economies in Europe and North America also cranking up again after coronavirus lockdowns, competition for raw materials is only expected to intensify, limiting the near-term downside for prices.

  • Apple works with Chinese suppliers for latest iPhones - Nikkei

    The iPhone maker has warned of supply shortages as the U.S.-China trade tensions and the coronavirus pandemic have intensified pressure on global supply chains. Beijing is also strengthening efforts to create world-leading local tech firms, with apparently government-supported Chinese firms working to manufacture products for global firms including Apple. According to the Nikkei report, China's Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd is set to build up to 3% of the iPhone 13 series, Lens Tech Co Ltd will supply metal casings and Sunny Optical Tech Group Co Ltd will supply rear camera lenses.

  • Toyota, Honda beat profit estimates but warn of extended chip crunch

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp posted record quarterly earnings and Honda Motor Co raised its annual profit forecast on Wednesday as post-lockdown sales surge, but the pair joined other automakers in warning that the global chip shortage would persist. The two Japanese car makers are facing production problems in China, which on Wednesday reported the most new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since January. Honda Executive Vice President Seiji Kuraishi told reporters that the company suspended production at its plant in Wuhan on Aug. 3 due to a COVID-19 case cluster that developed at a supplier.

  • U.S. Companies Add Far Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. companies added far fewer jobs than expected in July, indicating persistent hiring obstacles despite broader improvement in the economy.Businesses’ payrolls increased by 330,000 last month, the smallest gain since February, after a revised 680,000 gain in June, according to ADP Research Institute data released Wednesday. The figure fell short of all economists’ estimates in a Bloomberg survey. The median estimate was for a 690,000 rise.The slowdown in hiring underscores the c