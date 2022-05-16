U.S. markets close in 4 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,992.51
    -31.38 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,043.04
    -153.62 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,633.30
    -171.71 (-1.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,790.30
    -2.37 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.31
    +0.82 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.10
    +3.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.43
    +0.43 (+2.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0403
    -0.0014 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8640
    -0.0710 (-2.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2249
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1190
    -0.0660 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,522.74
    -439.15 (-1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    661.13
    +418.45 (+172.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,443.53
    +25.38 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Western Potash Corp. Closes First Tranche of Loan Transaction With Appian Capital Advisory LLP

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Western Resources Corp.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • WTRNF
Western Resources Corp.
Western Resources Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Resources Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX: WRX) is pleased to announce today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Western Potash Corp. (“Western”), has closed the first tranche, in the amount of C$45 million, of its Loan Transaction with Appian Capital Advisory LLP ("Appian"), the terms of which were previously announced in the press release of April 28, 2022.

The first tranche of funds from the Loan Transaction will be used by Western to restart immediately construction of the Milestone Phase 1 Project (“Project”) and continue with its optimized mining development plan. The funding will also be applied in the settlement of all outstanding legal claims against Western and the removal of all liens related to those claims.

In addition, pursuant to Section 604 (d) of the TSX Company Manual, the Company has received the written consent from its majority shareholder Tairui Mining Inc. ("Tairui"), which holds 56.55% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of the date hereof. Tairui consents to and approves of the issuance by the Company of 20,774,030 Warrants to WPC Investments B.V. (the "Warrantholder"), an affiliate of Appian pursuant to a Warrant Certificate.

Following the closing of the first tranche of the Loan Transaction funding, the Company issued 20,774,030 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") which will allow the Warrantholder, after exercise, to acquire up to 20,774,030 common shares of the Company ("Warrant Shares") at a price of $0.2834 for 6 years. The Warrants and the Warrant Shares are subject to a statutory four-month hold period. The Toronto Stock Exchange has conditionally approved the listing of the Warrant Shares.

Mr. Bill Xue, Western Potash Corp. CEO, commented, “We are very excited to have this timely and critical funding from Appian. Appian’s endorsement of the Project gives us renewed confidence in our innovative mining technology. Our entire team can’t wait for the restart of the Milestone Project construction. Western looks forward to working closely with all related partners to kick off the construction.”

About Appian Capital Advisory LLP
Appian is a London-based leading investment advisor to long-term value-focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining-related companies, with global experience across South America, North America, Australia and Africa and a successful track record of supporting companies to achieve their development targets. Appian has a global operating portfolio and a team of 54 experienced professionals with presences in London, Toronto, Vancouver, Lima, Belo Horizonte, Montreal and Sydney overseeing nearly 5,000 employees in the projects and the companies it invested.

About Western Resources Corp.
Western Resources Corp. (TSX: WRX) (“the Company”) and the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Western Potash Corp. are constructing one of Canada’s newest and most innovative, environmentally friendly and capital-efficient potash mines. It is expected to be the first potash mine internationally to leave no salt tailings at the surface, thereby reducing the water consumption by approximately half as well as significantly improving energy efficiency. Successful completion of the Project will form the basis for further expansion.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Bill Xue
Chairman and CEO

For more information on the contents of this release please contact Simon Guo, Corporate Secretary, at 306-924-9378.

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "expected", "intend", "may", "will", "project", "plan", "should", "believe" and similar expressions (including negative variations), or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is set out herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Spends Big as Stock Market Sells Off

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has used the recent markets slump as an opportunity to ramp up spending on stocks.

  • Stocks on Sale: Is AMD a Buy?

    In a tumultuous market, it's more important than ever to invest in great companies led by outstanding managers. One such example is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). If you had bought $10,000 worth of AMD shares when Lisa Su became chief executive officer in 2014, your investment would be worth more than $225,000 today.

  • The Nasdaq Is Down More Than 25% This Year. Time to Buy These 5 Top Stocks

    With the Nasdaq Composite index down roughly 27% this year as of this writing, several growth stocks have also seen significant correction. Let's discuss five such top stocks that look very attractive right now. The stock's market capitalization, which crossed $150 billion days after its listing, has fallen to $22 billion.

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 60% From Current Levels

    Investors are facing a confusing environment, with long- and short-term signals sending different messages. Inflation remains stubbornly high, above an 8% annualized rate, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that additional interest rate hikes are in the offing. Stocks are well off their highs, and despite last Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss. But there are positives, too. The 1Q22 earnings season gave an upbeat vibe, as more than three

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in Amazon (AMZN)?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Opportunity Equity” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Amidst the challenges, Miller Opportunity Equity’s net fees declined 3.57% in the quarter, outperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500’s -4.60% return. The Strategy’s long-term performance remains strong. Since inception annualized returns […]

  • Twitter Stock Extends Slide As Elon Musk Reveals Spat With Legal Team, Adding to Takeover Doubts

    "Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their (non-disclosure agreement)," Musk Tweeted Saturday.

  • Here's What We Like About Shell's (LON:SHEL) Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like Shell plc ( LON:SHEL ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is...

  • Ethereum co-founder says every ‘average smallholder’ impacted by Terra’s stablecoin crash should be made whole, cites FDIC’s $250,000 as ‘precedent’

    "The obvious precedent is FDIC insurance (up to $250,000 per person)," Vitalik Buterin tweeted, adding that he “strongly supports” helping the “average UST smallholder."

  • Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR), Samuel Szteinbaum, Has Just Spent US$1.1m Buying 51% More Shares

    Those following along with Corsair Gaming, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CRSR ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of...

  • Stock Market Bottom Or Bull Trap? The Wyckoff Method Reveals Insights

    Let’s adopt the Wyckoff method to determine if the strong rebound on last Friday marked the stock market bottom or a bull trap to suck in more retailers to catch the falling knife.

  • Tech Wreck 2022: 3 Stocks Down as Much as 90% That Are Screaming Buys

    Regardless of whether you're relatively new to the stock market or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, this has been a challenging year. The sell-off has been even more pronounced in the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite, where the peak-to-trough move since hitting its all-time high in November was nearly 30% last week. While there are a number of reasons behind this sell-off, tech stocks are shouldering a lot of the blame.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    Now could be a great time to put that cash to use toward an investment in these three Dividend Kings that could provide robust returns for a lifetime. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Lowe's (NYSE: LOW), and Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) more than tripled over the past 10 years as investor confidence remained strong. AbbVie was spun off from Abbott Labs in 2013 as a research-based pharmaceutical business.

  • Can This 1 Thing Hurt Vaxart?

    Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) has been involved in the coronavirus vaccine race since the beginning. All of this means there is one big problem for Vaxart right now. Vaxart's biggest problem is the time it's taking the company to bring its candidate through development to commercialization.

  • CIBC Asset Management announces changes to ETF line-up

    CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) 2– CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAMI), as manager of the CIBC Exchange Traded Funds, announced today that it will terminate the CIBC Multifactor Canadian Equity ETF (TSX: CMCE), the CIBC Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF (TSX: CMUE) (common units) and (TSX: CMUE.F) (hedged units) (collectively, the "CIBC Strategic Beta ETFs") on or about July 29, 2022 (the termination date).

  • Cathie Wood’s 2022 Portfolio: 10 Small-Cap Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 small-cap stock picks of Cathie Wood’s 2022 portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Wood’s hedge fund performance, stock selection and history, go directly to Cathie Wood’s 2022 Portfolio: 5 Small-Cap Stock Picks. Cathie Wood is the brains behind ARK Investment Management, a Florida-based hedge […]

  • 10 Best Wind Power and Solar Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will discuss 10 best wind power and solar stocks to buy. You can skip our detailed analysis of the wind and solar segments in the energy sector and go directly to 5 Best Wind Power and Solar Stocks To Buy. Rallying oil prices, global warming, and the global transition toward electrification […]

  • Warren Buffett's Cost Basis on These 4 Stocks Is Shockingly Low

    Over the past six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has demonstrated that he knows a thing or two about investing. Since taking Berkshire's reins in 1965, he's created more than $680 billion in shareholder value and generated an average annual return -- I repeat, average annual return -- of 20.1% for his company's stock. While there are a number of reasons for Buffett's ongoing success, such as portfolio concentration and his love of dividend stocks, arguably the biggest key to the Oracle of Omaha's outperformance is his willingness to hold investments for long periods.

  • Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) Revenues

    BP p.l.c. ( LON:BP. ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to...

  • Carvana Issued a New Operating Plan. The Stock Is Rallying.

    Carvana shares were rising Monday as investors reacted to the used car platform’s new operating plan, which aims to grow sales and profits while rapidly reducing expenses. In the short term, Carvana (ticker: CVNA ) expects sequential reductions in selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) per retail unit sold throughout the year, with a fourth-quarter goal of $4,000 per retail unit. Midterm, the company is setting a goal of $3,000 SG&A expenses per unit sold.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy if There Is a Market Pullback

    When the stock market retreats, shares of many terrific companies go on sale. Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in customer relationship management (CRM), explains that it "empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers." Customer management is rather important to myriad businesses, as it can involve keeping track of them and their preferences, optimizing communications with them, and delivering personalized experiences.