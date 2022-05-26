U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,973.50
    -3.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,079.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,901.50
    -40.75 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,799.30
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.88
    +0.55 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.70
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.97
    +0.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0705
    +0.0021 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7490
    -0.0110 (-0.40%)
     

  • Vix

    28.37
    -1.08 (-3.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2580
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.3910
    +0.1500 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,782.96
    -350.47 (-1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    659.91
    -11.09 (-1.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,522.75
    +38.40 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,710.46
    +32.66 (+0.12%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Western Potash Holdings Corp. Receives First Tranche of $33 Million Equity Funding From Vantage Chance Limited

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Western Resources Corp.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • WTRNF
Western Resources Corp.
Western Resources Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Resources Corp. (“Western” or the “Company”) (TSX: WRX) is pleased to announce that Western Potash Holding Corp. (“WPHC”) has received the first tranche of its equity funding proceeds from Vantage Chance Limited (“Vantage”) in the amount of $33 million, as part of the previously announced Investment Transaction, in exchange for the issuance to Vantage of 64,896,592 common shares of WPHC. Aggregate proceeds from the Investment Transaction, together with the first tranche of funding received last week from Appian Capital Advisory, will be used to continue and complete the remaining construction and development of the Milestone Phase I Project (the “Project”), and for general and administrative expenses of the Project.

Pursuant to an Amended and Restated Subscription Agreement dated May 20, 2022, Vantage will purchase from WPHC and WPHC will issue to Vantage an additional 92,428,479 common shares for an aggregate purchase price of C$47,000,000 (the “Subsequent Subscription”) on or before July 31, 2022. Upon closing of the Subsequent Subscription, Vantage will be the registered and beneficial owner of an aggregate amount of 157,325,071 common shares of WPHC, representing 54% of total issued and outstanding common shares in WPHC for total proceeds of $80,000,000.00, while Western will hold the remaining 46% of the issued and outstanding WPHC common shares. Western Potash Corp. becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of WPHC.

Upon receipt of the first tranche of equity funding from Vantage, WPHC held its first shareholders' and board meetings. At the meeting, WPHC shareholders appointed WPHC board members, which then approved the establishment of each of the WPC Executive Committee and Technical Committee, appointed management, and deliberated and approved capital and operational expenditures for the Project.

Bill Xue, Western’s Chairman and CEO stated, “We are pleased that the first tranche of the Vantage equity transaction has been completed as planned. This will greatly increase the probability of successful Project completion. Western Potash Corp. will start mobilizing and building a strong and solid team in the coming weeks. I expect that our team will be able to deliver the Project on schedule.”

About Western Resources Corp.
Western Resources Corp. and the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary Western Potash Corp. are constructing one of Canada’s newest and most innovative, environmentally friendly and capital-efficient potash mines. It is expected to be the first potash mine internationally to leave no salt tailings at the surface, thereby reducing the water consumption by approximately half as well as significantly improving energy efficiency. Successful completion of the Project will form the basis for further expansion.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Bill Xue
President and CEO

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "expected", "intend", "may", "will", "project", "plan", "should", "believe" and similar expressions (including negative variations), or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is set out herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

For more information on the contents of this release please contact Simon Guo, Corporate Secretary, at 306-924-9378.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of GameStop Are Surging Today

    Shares of the video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) had popped nearly 26% as of 1:37 p.m. ET today as excitement over a potential short squeeze rose on social media. GameStop is the pioneer of the meme-stock movement that took 2021 by storm, so the stock is heavily susceptible to big random moves up and down. Today, it looks like interest in the stock on social media is building, as short interest has risen to the highest it's been in more than a year, according to analytics company Ortex.

  • Nvidia Stock Sank in After-Hours Trading Today -- Here's Why the Stock Could Be a Solid Buy

    The semiconductor titan is dealing with some near-term macroeconomic challenges, but its long-term future remains bright.

  • Nvidia stock falls after missing on second-quarter guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines Nvidia's Q1 earnings report and its stock movements in comparison to the rest of the semiconductor industry.

  • Dividend stocks have trounced the market this year. Here are 15 high-yield stocks expected to raise payouts the most through 2024

    DEEP DIVE The stock market, shocked by the Federal Reserve’s policy changes to fight inflation, has been gored this year, with growth and technology companies bearing the brunt of the biggest declines.

  • Strong insider buying suggests a 15% rally in the S&P 500 from here

    One of the troubling things about this market downturn is that as brutal as it got, corporate insiders never showed much interest in their discounted stocks. Using history as a guide, the S&P 500 (SPX) the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) stand to advance 15%-20% over the next three months. “Quality” means buying by insiders with strong records, buying by executives over directors who are further from the business, and bullish formations like cluster buys.

  • Twitter Investors Deal a Big and Humiliating Blow to Musk

    Twitter did not provide any details about the proposed takeover offer from billionaire Elon Musk at its annual shareholder meeting.

  • J.P. Morgan Makes 2 Bottom-Fishing Bets for Over 90% Upside Potential

    Stock markets have been bearing the brunt of multiple headwinds in recent months. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. It’s a tradin

  • Elon Musk committing another $6.25B to Twitter bid: SEC filing

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre reports on Tesla CEO Elon Musk boosting his equity commitments towards his bid for Twitter, now totaling $33.5 billion.

  • Musk’s Revised Twitter Bid Drops Margin Loan, Requires More Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is dropping plans to partially fund his purchase of Twitter Inc. with a margin loan tied to his Tesla Inc. stake and increasing the size of the deal’s equity component to $33.5 billion. Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets WrapPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Reveng

  • Costco set to report Q3 earnings on Thursday afternoon

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith looks at Costco shares ahead of the retailer's earnings report coming out tomorrow.

  • 1 Growth Stock With Monster Upside of 250% (or More), According to Wall Street

    The growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite is 29% off its high, and many individual stocks have fallen much further. For instance, Barry Oxford of Colliers has a price target of $8 on Latch, which implies 250% upside in the next 12 months. Latch specializes in smart building technology.

  • Snowflake stock slides after earnings as company says macro issues are impacting some customer activity

    Shares of Snowflake Inc. tumbled in after-hours trading Wednesday after the software company delivered a forecast for the current quarter that came in below expectations at the midpoint.

  • Analysts Say You Should Buy These 10 Stocks on the Dip

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts say you should buy on the dip. If you want to read about some more stocks that analysts say you should buy on the dip, click Analysts Say You Should Buy These 5 Stocks on the Dip. In a recent report, Bloomberg Economics claimed that […]

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Bets Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The markets these days are flashing warning signs for investors. High inflation and slowing GDP growth threaten a return to the stagflation of the late 70s, while China’s strict anti-COVID lockdowns and the Russia-Ukraine war are working together to keep supplies of oil, food, and manufactured goods short, supply chains tangled – and prices high. In short, it’s an investment environment that cries out for defensive plays. Dividend stocks are clear choice for investors looking to buy in. Their ap

  • Snowflake Stock Tumbles As Size Of Revenue Beat, Guidance Disappoint

    Snowflake stock tumbled after first-quarter revenue topped estimates, but Wall Street hoped for more in upcoming revenue.

  • Why Range Resources, Southwestern Energy, and NextDecade Stocks Jumped Double Digits on Wednesday

    Wednesday was yet another strong day for oil and gas stocks, but shares of natural gas companies stood out, with many soaring by double-digit percentages. Range Resources is a Texas-based natural gas exploration and production company with major operations in the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company also produces natural gas liquids and crude oil, but almost 70% of its production is natural gas.

  • Lost Among the Stock Splits: 1 Unstoppable Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Stock splits might get investors excited, but here's a stock that's a big winner without one.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rallies On Fed Signals; Twitter Pops On Elon Musk Move, Nvidia Falls On Guidance

    Stocks rose Wednesday after Fed minutes were released. Elon Musk upped Twitter deal financing. Nvidia fell on guidance.

  • Snowflake Falls After Saying Slower Sales Growth Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- Snowflake Inc., a software company that helps businesses organize data in the cloud, dropped in extended trading after giving a sales forecast that signaled slower growth for the second consecutive quarter amid concerns about the pace of corporate spending on information technology.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb i

  • Could Rivian Become the Next Tesla?

    Once worth more than $140 billion, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has had a steep fall from grace. At the beginning of its time as a public company, investors envisioned Rivian as the next Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) but quickly were dealt a loss. As harsh as the fall was, Tesla has experienced multiple 50% plus drops as well.