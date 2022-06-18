U.S. markets closed

Western Potash Kicks off Milestone Project Re-start with Key Contractors

Western Resources Corp.
·3 min read
In this article:
  WTRNF
Western Resources Corp.
Western Resources Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Resources Corp. (TSX: WRX) (the "Company”) is pleased to announce that its Regina-based subsidiary Western Potash Corp. (“Western”) completed a Collaborative Project Planning Session with its key contractors and staff to officially kick off the restart of the Milestone Project (“Project”) in order to complete the process facilities and solution mining development. Key Project representatives participated in a workshop style planning session in Regina to review and gain alignment on key aspects of the project timeline and readiness for start-up, leading into the full ramp up of operations which is expected to happen in mid 2023.

The kick off planning session was attended by Western executives and staff and more than 30 people from several different key organizations, each with an instrumental role in the Project, including Bird Construction and March Consulting. Also participating were representatives of Vantage Chance Limited and Appian Capital Advisory LLP, each of which recently closed a financing deal with Western. Areas of key focus included cavern development, execution of the construction program and operational readiness, including commissioning, start up and permit readiness.

Mr. Bill Xue, the Company’s Chairman and CEO said, “I am pleased to see the Project construction restarted after being suspended for two years. I am very happy that all key Project participants attended and actively interacted during the kick off discussion. This session has helped all relevant parties together reach a better and clearer understanding of Project goals and priorities. It also allowed the internal team and key contractors to identify gaps, resulting in the development of an integrated action plan that will significantly mitigate any potential risks potentially affecting Project schedules and cost. I am confident that our team and contractors are capable of making this Project a success.”

About Western Resources Corp.
Western Resources Corp. and its subsidiary Western Potash Corp. are constructing one of Canada’s newest and most innovative, environmentally friendly and capital-efficient potash mines. It is expected to be the first potash mine internationally to leave no salt tailings at the surface, thereby minimizing the water consumption and improving energy efficiency. Successful completion of the Project will form the basis for further expansion.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Bill Xue
Chairman and CEO

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "expected", "intend", "may", "will", "project", "plan", "should", "believe" and similar expressions (including negative variations), or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is set out herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

For more information on the contents of this release please contact Simon Guo, Corporate Secretary, at 306-924-9378.


