Western Union (NYSE:WU) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.235

The Western Union Company's (NYSE:WU) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.235 per share on 29th of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 7.4%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Western Union's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last dividend, Western Union is earning enough to cover the payment, but then it makes up 108% of cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 10.4%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 56%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Western Union Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.40 total annually to $0.94. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.9% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Western Union has impressed us by growing EPS at 15% per year over the past five years. While on an earnings basis, this company looks appealing as an income stock, the cash payout ratio still makes us cautious.

Our Thoughts On Western Union's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Western Union's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While Western Union is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Western Union (of which 3 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

