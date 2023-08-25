Western Union (NYSE:WU) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.235

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will pay a dividend of $0.235 on the 29th of September. This means the annual payment is 7.9% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

View our latest analysis for Western Union

Western Union's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last dividend, Western Union is earning enough to cover the payment, but then it makes up 108% of cash flows. While the company may be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business at this time, we think that a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 10.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 56%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Western Union Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.40 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.94. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.9% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Western Union has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 15% per annum. The company is paying out a lot of its cash as a dividend, but it looks okay based on the payout ratio.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While Western Union is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Western Union (3 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.