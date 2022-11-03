U.S. markets close in 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,733.70
    -25.99 (-0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,097.82
    -49.94 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,390.52
    -134.28 (-1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,788.04
    -1.09 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.12
    -1.88 (-2.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,634.40
    -15.60 (-0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    19.55
    -0.04 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9760
    -0.0059 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1240
    +0.0650 (+1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1166
    -0.0225 (-1.97%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2300
    +0.5280 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,258.40
    -5.45 (-0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.51
    -3.16 (-0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.63
    +44.49 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Westgate Resorts to Give Away 1,000 Free Vacations to U.S. Military Families

·5 min read

Westgate Has Given Away More Than 26,000 Complimentary Vacations to Active-Duty Military Personnel, Veterans and Their Families

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Veterans Day, Westgate Resorts is thrilled to honor 1,000 active-duty U.S. military members, veterans and Gold Star families with a free three-day, two-night action-packed Orlando vacation at the Westgate Salutes Military Weekend 2022 celebration. This year marks Westgate's 11th year of giving away vacations to the incredible military personnel who have served this nation and their families, totaling more than 26,000 complimentary vacations gifted since starting this initiative.

(PRNewsfoto/Westgate Resorts)
(PRNewsfoto/Westgate Resorts)

Starting at 9 a.m. EST on Friday, Nov.11, 2022, the first 1,000 eligible military personnel to sign up exclusively through the Westgate Resorts Mobile App and complete the military appreciation form will enjoy a complimentary stay for up to four guests in a Studio Villa at Westgate Vacation Villas & Town Center Resort from Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, to Sunday, Dec.11, 2022. In order to sign up, service members must download the Westgate Resorts Mobile App and sign up with a completely free World of Westgate Loyalty account. Only World of Westgate Members will be able to access the complimentary stay form and the only way to sign up will be through the Westgate Resorts Mobile App. Additionally, a valid DD214 form for combat veterans or a current active Military ID will be required to confirm the final reservation.

"It is our honor to welcome and pamper thousands of the most deserving American heroes for a weekend filled with great music, beautiful weather and patriotism," said David Siegel, founder, president and CEO of Westgate Resorts. "Having served in the military myself, I know the importance of quality family time for those who are actively serving or who have recently served our country."

This Westgate tradition is filled with family-fun activities including an annual 5K run, military vehicle demonstrations, live entertainment and so much more. Event guests will enjoy free admission to Westgate's Shipwreck Island Water Park and witness mesmerizing illusions by our Las Vegas headlining magician Jen Kramer. Invited military families will also enjoy two private outdoor concerts featuring Nashville favorite the Chris Weaver Band and Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino's Soul of Motown, a high-energy musical salute celebrating Motown legends. A spectacular fireworks display will light up the night sky, capping off the patriotic weekend. In honor of our country's valiant military personnel, Westgate Resorts is also raising funds to support veteran causes and donating $5 from every Whiskey Romeo sold, a specialty cocktail made with Horse Soldier Bourbon, lemon juice, maple syrup, cinnamon and a lemon twist garnish. The $12 Whiskey Romeo will be available all weekend for guests to enjoy and help support their fellow U.S. military service members.

Westgate's Military Weekend 2022 is made possible by several incredible sponsors who proudly support the men and women of our armed forces including SeaWorld Orlando, voted the #1 Theme Park in the Country by USA TODAY 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards, and Interval International, an industry leader in providing quality resort exchanges and travel service to timeshare owners across the globe.

Download the Westgate Resorts Mobile App and become a WOW Member for the only chance to receive one of 1,000 complimentary vacations at the Westgate Resorts Military Weekend!

In order to register for the vacation giveaway, follow these simple steps:

  1. Download the Westgate Resorts Mobile App BEFORE Nov. 11, 2022

  2. In the Westgate Resorts Mobile App, click the "Sign up for a new account" tile

  3. Once the account is set up, click the World of Westgate (WOW) Loyalty tile and follow the simple steps to enroll in the completely free program

  4. On Nov. 11, 2022, at 9 a.m., open the app and register for the Westgate Resorts Military Weekend

  5. After registering, complete the DD214 form to confirm the reservation

For more information on Westgate's Military Weekend 2022, please visit www.WestgateSalutes.com.

ABOUT WESTGATE RESORTS

Westgate Resorts is the largest privately-held timeshare company in the world and one of the largest resort developers in the United States. Founded in 1982 by David Siegel, the company is headquartered in Orlando with seven Orlando hotel resorts, and 22 themed destination resorts nationwide, featuring more than 14,000 luxury villas and hotel rooms in popular vacation destinations throughout the United States such as Orlando, and Cocoa Beach, Florida; New York City, New York; Park City, Utah; Las Vegas, Nevada; Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Williamsburg, Virginia; Branson, Missouri; and Mesa, Arizona. In 2022, the company launched the cutting-edge World of Westgate (WOW) Loyalty Program, an exclusive program that rewards Westgate Owners and Hotel Guests with prestigious perks and privileges at no added cost. The company has garnered many distinct accolades, including the 2022 ACE Project of Excellence Award from the American Resort Development Association (ARDA) for Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo, recognition from Forbes Travel Advisor ranking Westgate Park City Resort & Spa as a recommended resort in its 2022 Star Awards and 73 Best of State Awards for Westgate Park City Resort & Spa after winning ten years in a row. Westgate Resorts locations are known to feature a variety of unique restaurant, retail, and spa concepts, including Los Amigos Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar, Villa Italiano Chophouse, Drafts Burger Bar, Edge Steakhouse, Westgate Marketplace & Deli, and Serenity Spa by Westgate. For more information about Westgate Resorts, visit WestgateResorts.com. Find Westgate Resorts on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Media Contact:
Mattea Horn
The Zimmerman Agency
850-668-2222
mhorn@zimmerman.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/westgate-resorts-to-give-away-1-000-free-vacations-to-us-military-families-301668236.html

SOURCE Westgate Resorts

Recommended Stories

  • Why Royal Caribbean Pulled Cruise Stocks Higher Today

    Royal Caribbean just proved that cruise line operators can be profitable again. Let the buying spree begin.

  • United Airlines pokes fun at Southwest's boarding system in new ad campaign

    United said it will automatically call Southwest travelers 24 hours before their Southwest flight departs so they can avoid the dreaded Group C boarding tier.

  • Huge Las Vegas Strip Casino Deal Falls Through

    Real estate on the Las Vegas Strip has become incredibly valuable. MGM Resorts International MGM sold Mirage to Hard Rock International for $1 billion and paid $1.625 billion to buy Cosmopolitan. Essentially, $1 billion has become the bare minimum to buy/build a modern Las Vegas Strip resort/casino and that makes any property on the Strip incredibly valuable.

  • Southwest Airlines Closer to Solving Its Biggest Problem

    Southwest Air has faced a lot of problems coming out of the covid pandemic, but it's working toward solving a major customer pain point.

  • Royal Caribbean Saw a Strong Bookings Boost From Covid Protocols Dropping

    Royal Caribbean Group received a strong boost in its booking volume thanks to relaxed Covid protocols, the cruise company’s executives said on an earnings call Thursday. Booking volumes in the third quarter was higher than in the same quarter last year. Booking volumes for 2023 in the third quarter have doubled compared to the second […]

  • Why Booking Holdings Stock Was Climbing Today

    Shares of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) were moving higher today after the world's largest online travel agency posted better-than-expected results in its third-quarter earnings report. Booking, which owns Priceline, Booking.com, and Kayak, among other travel booking sites, said that gross travel bookings increased 36%, or 52% in constant currency, to $32.1 billion, showing the company continues to make a robust recovery from the pandemic. Adjusted earnings per share, meanwhile, rose 41% to $53.03, ahead of analyst expectations at $49.85.

  • Air Canada Announces Canada's Best New Restaurants 2022

    After a brief hiatus, Air Canada enRoute is thrilled to present the anticipated Top 10 list of Canada's Best New Restaurants, with Toronto's Restaurant 20 Victoria taking the number one spot.

  • Airbnb’s Chesky Says He’s ‘Very Confident’ About Travel Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Airbnb Inc. Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky said he feels good about the fourth quarter, citing the home-rental site’s adaptable sales model and customers’ continuing interest in long-term stays.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildBlackstone’s $7

  • Exclusive-Airbnb faces light-touch regulation under EU plan -sources

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission will propose light-touch rules for Airbnb and other short-term home rental companies, people familiar with the matter said. Under the draft rules, short-term home rental companies will have to provide data on numbers using their services and how many nights they stay to national authorities, they said. The data will be stored at a single digital entry point available to all public authorities, one of the people said.

  • Pilots union rejects American Airlines contract offer, seeks more pay

    U.S. airlines will have to pay more than they expected to reach new contracts with pilots, who are using the leverage of a pilot shortage and rising travel demand to seek significant wage increases.

  • Too Many Rich People Bought Airbnbs. Now They’re Sitting Empty

    Many Airbnb hosts are weathering a decline in renters, after a pandemic boom

  • Sabre’s Slow Recovery Gets Lift From Pandemic Booking Milestone

    Even as it grapples with a slow recovery, Sabre reported September as its strongest month for air booking volumes since the start of the pandemic primarily because of increased international travel. The Texas-based airfare distribution and airline operational software company shared the update during a quarterly earnings call on Wednesday. The company reported 68.8 million […]

  • Amazon shoppers swear this seat cushion makes sitting in airplane seats more comfortable: ‘Gave me the comfort and support I needed’

    Grab it before your next trip.

  • Why Airbnb Stock Was Falling Today

    The vacation rental platform's revenue guidance has the market wondering if the travel recovery is slowing.

  • Booking Holdings’ Results Top Estimates After Summer Travel Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Booking Holdings Inc. provided an upbeat forecast on the current quarter, saying that room nights booked in October were roughly 12% higher than 2019 levels, alleviating concerns after room night growth slowed in July. Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and C

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy Or Sell? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.

  • Which parking apps do you need in South Florida? Who gets the money? Curious305 checks

    Editor’s Note: This article was inspired by questions submitted from Miami Herald readers Nicky Zarchen and Barby Perego through Curious305, our community-powered reporting series that solicits questions from readers about Miami-Dade, Broward, the Florida Keys and the rest of the Sunshine State. Submit your question here or scroll down to fill out our form.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now on Sale

    The current stock market volatility might not let up in the near future, but history has taught investors that patience and consistency can yield robust, compounded returns with time. If you have money to invest in the stock market right now, this could be an excellent time to snatch up shares of companies you like while they're trading at a discount. Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has seen its stock price fall nearly 40% over the last year as broad investor sentiment steadily turned away from growth- and tech-oriented businesses.

  • 2 Stocks That Just Shattered Earnings Expectations

    In fact, a major hotel operator and the world's largest mall company just reported results that gave investors a pleasant surprise. Ryman Hospitality Properties' (NYSE: RHP) latest results show that not only are travelers absorbing the higher costs, but demand remains strong even with the economic headwinds. The average daily rate at Ryman's five Gaylord-branded hotels is at an all-time high and is a staggering 42% higher than in comparable pre-pandemic times.

  • Wall Street Is Giving Up on Airbnb. Is the Growth Story Over?

    Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) delivered another round of strong growth Tuesday night, topping estimates on the top and bottom lines. Investors seemed to balk at Airbnb's fourth-quarter guidance even though it was in line with expectations. The company called for revenue to increase between 17% to 23% in the fourth quarter (23% to 29% in constant currency) in range of $1.8 billion to $1.88 billion, compared with the consensus at $1.85 billion.