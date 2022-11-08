Westhaven Drills 25.00 Metres of 1.95 G/T Au and 5.61 G/T Silver, Including 6.61 Metres of 4.64 G/T Gold and 9.36 G/T Silver at the Shovelnose Gold Property

Westhaven Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce drill results from its ongoing, fully-financed drill campaign at its 100% owned 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.



Westhaven is reporting assays for 21 holes from its ongoing drill campaign at Shovelnose. An additional 31 holes (17 holes from Shovelnose, 14 from Skoonka) are in the lab pending assays.

Gareth Thomas, President & CEO, comments: “The recent drilling results at Shovelnose continue to build assurance in the continuity of gold mineralization as we move northwest at the FMN Zone towards the Franz Zone. The overall gold-silver endowment is growing steadily. With multiple drill holes in the lab from both Shovelnose and Skoonka, we are looking forward to many more near term catalysts.”

Recent Drilling Highlights:

SNR22-295(FMN : 218.00-243.00m)

25.00 metres (m) of 1.95 g/t gold (Au) and 5.61 g/t silver (Ag),

including 6.61m of 4.64 g/t Au and 9.36 g/t Ag,

including 0.71m of 10.05 g/t Au and 11.60 g/t Ag,

and 2.06m of 7.22 g/t Au and 16.80 g/t Ag.

SNR22-285(FMN : 73.02-99.06m)

26.04 metres (m) of 1.22 g/t gold (Au) and 5.66 g/t silver (Ag),

including 12.86m of 2.20 g/t Au and 9.69 g/t Ag,

including 5.24m of 4.21 g/t Au and 12.77 g/t Ag.

SNR22-283 (FMN : 40.00-64.91m)

24.91m of 0.73 g/t gold (Au), and 3.64 g/t silver (Ag),

including 6.50m of 2.30 g/t Au, and 11.19 g/t Ag,

including 2.00m of 4.38 g/t Au, and 16.59 g/t Ag.

For a full table of recent results please click here (new assays are highlighted):

https://www.westhavengold.com/_resources/shovelnose/Drilling_Assay_Summary_2022.pdf

Peter Fischl, Exploration Manager, comments: “Drilling over the last two months at Shovelnose has continued to be focused on the FMN target area. Two dominant styles of mineralization continue to be encountered here at FMN, quartz vein hosted within Vein Zone 1 and post-mineral heterolithic breccia hosted, which contains fragments of quartz derived from Vein Zone 1. Holes SN22-283 (0.73 g/t Au over 24.9m) and SN22-285 (1.22 g/t Au over 26.0m) are recent examples of the former and hole SN22-295 (1.95 g/t Au over 25.0m) is a recent example of the latter. Step-out drilling to the northwest on 50m spaced sections at FMN continues to intercept near surface vein and breccia targets as we close the gap in Vein Zone 1 between FMN and the Franz showing, now within 150m.”

Peripheral Exploration Targets

Holes SN22-296, 300 and 302 belong to the component of Westhaven’s 2022 work program testing peripheral targets off the main northwest trending 4km-long ‘main mineralized’ structure (host to the South, Tower, FMN and Franz Zones). These three exploration holes were situated southwest of the main structure and evaluated the potential for veining with dips opposite to those at the South Zone – the classic ‘flower’ structure associated with epithermal deposits. Previous drilling in this area either was not at an optimal orientation or had overshot the current target. Holes SN22-296 and 300 successfully intersected mineralization (0.64 g/t Au over 3.36m in SN22-296 and 0.33 g/t Au over 3.0m in SN22-300). Today’s results are significant because, in conjunction with those previously reported for drilling at HydBx-02 (see Press Release September 08, 2022) and elsewhere on the property (e.g. gold bearing quartz veins outcropping at the Mik/Line 6 showings, and other unsourced soil/rock geochemical anomalies), they continue to demonstrate the potential for discovery of new gold bearing structures at Shovelnose.

Franz

Detailed mapping at 1:100 scale has commenced at Franz to follow-up the recently completed stripping and washing of the showing. This work will help guide follow-up detailed surface sampling to compliment the previously completed drilling here that may eventually lead to a near surface resource estimate for Vein Zone 1 at Franz.

Qualified Person Statement

Peter Fischl, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 has read and takes responsibility for this release.

QA/QC

Core samples were prepared using the PREP-31 package in ALS’s Kamloops facility. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70 % passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 250 g is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen. 0.75g of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-MS (method code ME-MS61m (+Hg)), which reports a 49-element suite of elements. All samples are analyzed by Fire Assay with an AES finish, method code Au-ICP21 (30g sample size). Additional Au screening is performed using ALS’s Au-SCR24 method, select samples are dry screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the undersized fraction as well as an assay on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays and weight fractions are reported. All analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS’s North Vancouver facility. A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every 25 samples. At least one field blank is inserted in every batch of 25 samples, with additional blanks inserted following samples with visible gold. Westhaven’s ongoing Quality Assurance and Quality Control programs include auditing of all exploration data. Any significant changes will be reported when available.

About Westhaven Gold Corp.

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada’s newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 square kilometres) with four 100% owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, near power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low-cost exploration. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5558 or visit Westhaven’s website at www.westhavengold.com .

