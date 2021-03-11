U.S. markets closed

Westinghouse AP1000 Nuclear Plant Breaks A First Refueling Outage Record

·2 min read

The world's most advanced nuclear plant technology continues to set new industry standards

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westinghouse Electric Company today announced that Sanmen Unit 2, one of the world's first AP1000® nuclear power plants, has set a new refueling outage record in the global nuclear power industry, completing its initial outage in 28.14 days.

"Our innovative AP1000 technology allows for simplified systems and significantly reduces the amount of equipment, while improving the safety, reliability and economic efficiency of this nuclear power plant," said Gavin Liu, president of the Westinghouse Asia Operating Plant Services Business. "We are delighted to see the first refueling outage for Sanmen Unit 2 was completed in less than 30 days. This is a great achievement for Sanmen Nuclear Power Company and further demonstrates the outstanding performance of AP1000 design."

All four units of the AP1000 nuclear power plants in China have completed their first refueling outages in the past 18 months. The duration of each subsequent outage has fallen significantly - from 46.66 days on the first outage to 28.14 days on Sanmen Unit 2.

"During the first AP1000 refueling outage at the Sanmen site in December 2019, a Westinghouse team of experts worked side-by-side with the Sanmen outage team to partner on outage optimization, and immediately set a new standard for a first-of-a-kind outage," said Miao Yamin, chairman of CNNC Sanmen Nuclear Power Company Limited. "Lessons learned were openly exchanged between our teams on each subsequent outage, which has built to this impressive achievement."

Westinghouse provided urgent technical support on critical issues during the outage, to help ensure that work was carried out on schedule with no impact to critical path.

In addition to the four AP1000 units in China, two units are under construction at the Alvin W. Vogtle Electric Generating Plant near Waynesboro, Georgia, USA.

For additional information about Westinghouse's AP1000 plant, please visit https://www.westinghousenuclear.com/new-plants/ap1000-pwr

Westinghouse Electric Company is the world's pioneering nuclear energy company and is a leading supplier of nuclear plant products and technologies to utilities throughout the world. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 in Shippingport, Pa., U.S. Today, Westinghouse technology is the basis for approximately one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For more information, please visit www.westinghousenuclear.com.

Contact: Sarah Cassella
Director, External Communications
Westinghouse Electric Company
Telephone: +1 412-374-4744
Email: cassels@westinghouse.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/westinghouse-ap1000-nuclear-plant-breaks-a-first-refueling-outage-record-301245115.html

SOURCE Westinghouse Electric Company

