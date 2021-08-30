U.S. markets close in 4 hours 32 minutes

Westinghouse Statement Regarding VC Summer Investigation

·1 min read

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westinghouse has fully cooperated with the joint federal and state grand jury investigation related to the abandonment of the VC Summer Project, that began in October 2017. Westinghouse has finalized two Cooperation Agreements with the United States Attorney's Office for the District of South Carolina and the South Carolina Attorney General. The terms of the corresponding agreements confirm that both federal and state authorities have declined prosecution of Westinghouse.

(PRNewsfoto/Westinghouse Electric Company)
(PRNewsfoto/Westinghouse Electric Company)

Westinghouse Electric Company is the world's pioneering nuclear energy company and is a leading supplier of nuclear plant products and technologies to utilities throughout the world. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 in Shippingport, Pa., U.S. Today, Westinghouse technology is the basis for approximately one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For more information, please visit www.westinghousenuclear.com

Contact: Sheriece Dick
Director, Strategic Communications
Westinghouse Electric Company
Telephone: +1 571-489-1351
Email: sheriece.dick@westinghouse.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/westinghouse-statement-regarding-vc-summer-investigation-301365240.html

SOURCE Westinghouse Electric Company

