WestJet Airlines says unvaccinated employees to face unpaid leave or termination

·1 min read

(Reuters) - Canada's WestJet Airlines said on Wednesday all employees who fail to attest their vaccination status by Sept. 24, or get fully vaccinated by Oct. 30, will face unpaid leave or termination of employment.

In the face of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, spurred by the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant, many companies have come out with mask mandates and changed their vaccination policies.

Onex Corp -owned WestJet said a full vaccination status would be mandatory for all future employees hired by the airline.

"As part of its vaccine mandate, the airline will not provide testing as an alternative to vaccination," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

