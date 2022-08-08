U.S. markets close in 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,141.73
    -3.46 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,850.43
    +46.96 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,640.54
    -17.02 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,938.77
    +16.94 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.63
    +1.62 (+1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.30
    +13.10 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    20.62
    +0.78 (+3.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0194
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7650
    -0.0750 (-2.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2077
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9930
    +0.0230 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,907.90
    +704.20 (+3.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    558.00
    +15.12 (+2.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,482.37
    +42.63 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,249.24
    +73.37 (+0.26%)
     

WestJet enhances intra-B.C. connectivity with new service between Penticton and Vancouver

·5 min read

As airline continues to invest in the West its newest regional route will operate six-times weekly beginning February 2023

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - WestJet today is welcoming the airline's newest regional route with the announcement of service between Penticton, B.C., and Vancouver beginning in February of 2023. The route will strengthen critical intra-provincial connectivity for British Columbians and local businesses and is scheduled to operate six-times weekly on WestJet Link.

"The addition of new intra-provincial routes is critical as we invest in our presence in the West and look to strengthen our offerings to ensure British Columbians have more access to convenient and affordable air travel," said Jared Mikoch-Gerke, WestJet Director of Government Relations and Regulatory Affairs. "This new route marks the initial steps in our renewed committment to B.C., and will open up connections and opportunities for local businesses and residents as they recover from the difficult past few years."

"This new service will not only connect British Columbians and all Canadians who will use this route, but will also create good local jobs and help grow our economy," said The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport. "Our government operates the Penticton Airport to provide safe and reliable service for the Okanagan communities and today's announcement will do just that."

The new service will stimulate business and leisure travel between the cities with flights on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays and makes WestJet the only airline serving both Calgary and Vancouver direct from Penticton.  Through the airline's capacity purchase agreement with Pacific Coastal Airline, all flights will be operated by WestJet Link, using a fleet of WestJet-branded 34-seat Saab 340 aircraft.

"The expansion of WestJet service is another example of the growth that Penticton is experiencing," said Mayor John Vassilaki. "As more and more people recognize the advantages of living and working here, the addition of more direct flights to Vancouver will benefit everyone – from tourists to businesspeople. I'm pleased WestJet sees the potential for growth and look forward to the partnership between the airline and the airport being a strong factor in our economic development."

The expansion of service is the 11th destination within the WestJet Link network and will connect more guests in smaller communities to WestJet's global network.

Route

Start Date

Frequency

Operated by

Departure

Arrival

Vancouver – Penticton*

Beginning February 17, 2023

6x Weekly (excluding Saturday)

WestJet Link

12:45 p.m.

1:35 p.m.

Penticton - Vancouver*

Beginning February 17, 2023

6x Weekly (excluding Saturday)

WestJet Link

2:05 p.m.

2:55 p.m.

*new route

Additional Quotes

"We are excited to see WestJet Link's service continue to grow throughout the province and provide service to the southern Okanagan Valley. As the proud operators of WestJet Link, the expansion of this service is essential in providing additional connections for local businesses and British Columbians."

-      Quentin Smith, Pacific Coastal Airlines President.

"This is great news for the entire Southern Okanagan region.  Not only does this open up easier access to people traveling from the lower mainland to enjoy the bounty of the Southern Okanagan, but it also adds greater flexibility for those who travel to Vancouver for business and pleasure."

-      Jonathan McGraw, President of the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.

"We are thrilled that WestJet is providing new opportunities for British Columbians to explore our beautiful province with the addition of this new exciting route," said Walt Judas, CEO of TIABC. "The addition of YVR to YYF is a further enhancement to both leisure and business travel across our province and brings an exciting avenue for tourists from WestJet's global network to connect to the beautiful Okanagan region from Vancouver."

-      Walt Judas, CEO, TIABC

"We are very pleased for Penticton and area residents with this new service announcement from WestJet and partner, Pacific Coastal Airlines. Their new service announcement regarding Penticton to Vancouver, six-times weekly starting February 2023 continues to strengthen the relationship between WestJet and Penticton Airport along with the residents of the South Okanagan/Similkameen and its business community. We welcome the expanded service and look forward to the convenience this service brings."

-     MLA Dan Ashton, Penticton

"Connecting more people with more regions of BC through convenient and affordable air travel options is critical. This new service between Vancouver International Airport and Penticton will connect more British Columbians and visitors with the tremendous offerings of BC's Southern Interior region. We applaud WestJet for strengthening their commitment to British Columbia—expanding air travel options in the province, in partnership with WestJet Link service operator Pacific Coastal Airlines"

-    Mike McNaney, Vice President and Chief External Relations Officer, Vancouver International Airport

About WestJet

In 26 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet 
Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet and twitter.com/WestJetNews
Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/ 
Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet 
Read the WestJet Newsroom at  westjet.com/en-ca/news 

Recent recognition includes:

2020/2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty)  
2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)  
2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)  
2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/08/c9648.html

Recommended Stories

  • David McCullough, Pulitzer-Prize Winning Author, Dies at 89

    the bestselling author whose biographies on Presidents and won Pulitzer Prizes, has died. The author gained critical acclaim and fame for his knack of bringing American history to life in his books and on the television screen through dramatic narratives that created colorful pictures of historical figures. “He loves a good story, but he really loves a true good story,” Tom Hanks, who produced an HBO miniseries based on Mr. McCullough’s John Adams book, has said, citing the author’s own words.

  • Norwegian Makes a Covid Change Royal Caribbean, Carnival Haven't

    Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stopped tracking covid on cruise ships, the major cruise lines have been making changes to their onboard pandemic-related policies. Now, since the government hasn't set industry standards, each cruise line is responsible for setting its own rules. The CDC set rules under its mandatory conditional sail order, and later under a voluntary program that every major cruise line opted into.

  • Norwegian ends negative COVID test requirement for vaccinated guests, matching fellow cruise operators

    Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings said Monday it will no longer require vaccinated cruise ship guests at least 12 years old to show a negative COVID test, or to have any COVID-19-related pre-boarding protocols. Meanwhile, unvaccinated guests at least 12 years old will still have to show a negative PCR or Antigen test no more than three days before they board. The cruise operator's moves come after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in July that its COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships

  • Port Canaveral cruise, cargo business storms back so far in 2022

    Cruise and cargo business at Central Florida's primary sea hub, Port Canaveral, is booming. The port has seen more than 2.4 million multiday passengers come through on cruises from Oct. 1 through May 31, said Canaveral Port Authority's most-recent data provided to Orlando Business Journal. Cargo business also has surged at Port Canaveral — primarily with breakbulk/general cargo, juice, petroleum and lumber.

  • 7 Things You Should Absolutely Not Do as an Airbnb Host

    Owning a rental property is a great way to generate income. If you're going to rent out your income property on a short-term basis, you may opt to list it on a site like Airbnb. There's nothing wrong with talking up your rental property's best features in a listing.

  • JetBlue CEO says he’s ‘over-hiring’ just to keep staff numbers level after another weekend of airline chaos sees 8,700 U.S. flights delayed or cancelled in a single day

    By the early hours of Monday morning, there had already been 600 delays and 170 cancellations affecting domestic and international U.S. flights.

  • This Ecuadorean city in the Andes has perfect weather — and you can retire there for as little as $1,500 a month

    “If the place you live in doesn’t delight and amaze you every day, you’re doing it wrong. And that’s how I feel about Cuenca,” says Saralee Squires.

  • Pilots Are Angry Over Airport Chaos. Here's How Airlines Are Trying to Fix It.

    From long lines to delays and cancellations, airports around the world have been trying to manage a post-pandemic travel surge with a shortage of staff. WSJ follows an American Airlines pilot through the disruptions to unpack how airlines are trying to fix it. Photo Composite: Emily Siu

  • 36 hours in Humboldt, Kansas: Where to go, what to do for a weekend getaway

    A visitor’s guide to this suddenly booming southeast Kansas town.

  • Qantas bosses asked to work as baggage handlers amid shortages

    Applicants were asked to handle luggage, drive vehicles that carry bags between planes and terminals, and do shifts of four or six hours a day.

  • Disney World Has a New Dinner and a Show Offering

    Dinner and a show is a great way to make the most of dinner time and get much needed downtime and still be entertained (and entertaining) at the same time. Universal Orlando Resort offers a fiery festive feast with its Wantilan Luau at Loews Royal Pacific Resort. This dinner and a show is a complete Hawaiian island luau experience.

  • You've probably never heard of these genius airport hacks

    The airport doesn’t have to be a stressful bookend around your vacation. Learn to travel like a pro with these brilliant insider tips.

  • Skip the TSA stress and hassle with these $13 toiletry bags

    Save yourself some time and confusion on your next trip with these super convenient TSA-approved toiletry travel bags.

  • UPDATE 2-China's Hainan expands COVID lockdowns to quell outbreak

    China's Hainan, an island province dependent on tourism, locked down more areas on Monday, state media reported, as it battles its worst COVID-19 outbreak after seeing very few cases in the past two years compared with many other regions in the country. The province, which recorded just two local symptomatic COVID cases last year, has reported more than 1,500 domestically transmitted infections this month, including over 1,000 symptomatic ones. Although that is low by global standards, it is Hainan's biggest outbreak since the virus was first reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

  • Travelers endure more than 1,300 domestic flights cancellations over the weekend

    More than 1,300 flights were canceled Saturday and Sunday, according to the flight-tracking site FlightAware, marking another punishing weekend for travel.

  • Hong Kong Cuts Quarantine to 3 Hotel-Stay Days

    With its economy in recession, Hong Kong is finally recognizing that it must 'live with Covid' like the rest of the world.

  • Travel industry is experiencing ‘breakdown’ with jobs ‘not sustainable’, say flight attendants

    ‘There’s some kind of breakdown happening that I believe should be preventable,’ says cabin crew union rep

  • Hong Kong cuts COVID hotel quarantine to 3 days for arrivals

    Hong Kong will reduce the mandatory hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals to three days from a week, the city’s leader said Monday. The southern Chinese city remains one of the few places in the world, together with mainland China, to require a quarantine to guard against travelers spreading COVID-19 to the local population. The policy taking effect Friday will be Hong Kong’s shortest quarantine for arrivals since the pandemic began.

  • Hilton Grand Vacations among fastest-growing Orlando public companies

    Six large publicly traded Orlando companies have boosted their employee counts in the past two years, while eight reported fewer jobs, according to data from Bloomberg and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • Airline Executives Asked to Step in to Help Airport Operations

    Australia’s Qantas Airways is asking managers and executives to help with on-the-ground tasks such as unloading luggage as it grapples with a labor shortage and employees being out sick. Qantas, the country’s main airline, started having employees who don’t normally work at the airport start helping out on the ground with operations earlier this year. Around 200 of the company’s head-office staff have been assisting at airports since Easter during busy travel times, a spokesperson for Qantas said in an email.