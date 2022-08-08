WestJet enhances intra-B.C. connectivity with new service between Penticton and Vancouver

As airline continues to invest in the West its newest regional route will operate six-times weekly beginning February 2023

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - WestJet today is welcoming the airline's newest regional route with the announcement of service between Penticton, B.C., and Vancouver beginning in February of 2023. The route will strengthen critical intra-provincial connectivity for British Columbians and local businesses and is scheduled to operate six-times weekly on WestJet Link.

"The addition of new intra-provincial routes is critical as we invest in our presence in the West and look to strengthen our offerings to ensure British Columbians have more access to convenient and affordable air travel," said Jared Mikoch-Gerke, WestJet Director of Government Relations and Regulatory Affairs. "This new route marks the initial steps in our renewed committment to B.C., and will open up connections and opportunities for local businesses and residents as they recover from the difficult past few years."

"This new service will not only connect British Columbians and all Canadians who will use this route, but will also create good local jobs and help grow our economy," said The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport. "Our government operates the Penticton Airport to provide safe and reliable service for the Okanagan communities and today's announcement will do just that."

The new service will stimulate business and leisure travel between the cities with flights on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays and makes WestJet the only airline serving both Calgary and Vancouver direct from Penticton. Through the airline's capacity purchase agreement with Pacific Coastal Airline, all flights will be operated by WestJet Link, using a fleet of WestJet-branded 34-seat Saab 340 aircraft.

"The expansion of WestJet service is another example of the growth that Penticton is experiencing," said Mayor John Vassilaki. "As more and more people recognize the advantages of living and working here, the addition of more direct flights to Vancouver will benefit everyone – from tourists to businesspeople. I'm pleased WestJet sees the potential for growth and look forward to the partnership between the airline and the airport being a strong factor in our economic development."

The expansion of service is the 11th destination within the WestJet Link network and will connect more guests in smaller communities to WestJet's global network.

Route Start Date Frequency Operated by Departure Arrival Vancouver – Penticton* Beginning February 17, 2023 6x Weekly (excluding Saturday) WestJet Link 12:45 p.m. 1:35 p.m. Penticton - Vancouver* Beginning February 17, 2023 6x Weekly (excluding Saturday) WestJet Link 2:05 p.m. 2:55 p.m.

*new route

Additional Quotes

"We are excited to see WestJet Link's service continue to grow throughout the province and provide service to the southern Okanagan Valley. As the proud operators of WestJet Link, the expansion of this service is essential in providing additional connections for local businesses and British Columbians."

- Quentin Smith, Pacific Coastal Airlines President.

"This is great news for the entire Southern Okanagan region. Not only does this open up easier access to people traveling from the lower mainland to enjoy the bounty of the Southern Okanagan, but it also adds greater flexibility for those who travel to Vancouver for business and pleasure."

- Jonathan McGraw, President of the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.

"We are thrilled that WestJet is providing new opportunities for British Columbians to explore our beautiful province with the addition of this new exciting route," said Walt Judas, CEO of TIABC. "The addition of YVR to YYF is a further enhancement to both leisure and business travel across our province and brings an exciting avenue for tourists from WestJet's global network to connect to the beautiful Okanagan region from Vancouver."

- Walt Judas, CEO, TIABC

"We are very pleased for Penticton and area residents with this new service announcement from WestJet and partner, Pacific Coastal Airlines. Their new service announcement regarding Penticton to Vancouver, six-times weekly starting February 2023 continues to strengthen the relationship between WestJet and Penticton Airport along with the residents of the South Okanagan/Similkameen and its business community. We welcome the expanded service and look forward to the convenience this service brings."

- MLA Dan Ashton, Penticton

"Connecting more people with more regions of BC through convenient and affordable air travel options is critical. This new service between Vancouver International Airport and Penticton will connect more British Columbians and visitors with the tremendous offerings of BC's Southern Interior region. We applaud WestJet for strengthening their commitment to British Columbia—expanding air travel options in the province, in partnership with WestJet Link service operator Pacific Coastal Airlines"

- Mike McNaney, Vice President and Chief External Relations Officer, Vancouver International Airport

About WestJet

In 26 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com .

