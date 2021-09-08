WestJet flights between Dawson Creek and Calgary take off

Air service returns to Dawson Creek as WestJet Link connects city to WestJet's global hub

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, WestJet launched its newest route with the departure of WestJet Link flight 3027 connecting Calgary and Dawson Creek, B.C. The inaugural marks a new link for the regions' business, travel and tourism markets as WestJet becomes the only carrier to provide nonstop service between the Peace River Region and its largest hub in Calgary, where the airline is the largest carrier, offering the most seats and flights.

"Our guests in both Calgary and the Peace River Region have been patiently awaiting this important milestone and we are thrilled to bring air service to the community," said John Weatherill, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. "As we continue to build back our network, Dawson Creek will benefit from lower fares and connectivity across our network as we strive to reconnect Canadians for business and leisure."

Upon flight 3027's arrival in Dawson Creek, the inaugural service was celebrated by Dawson Creek Mayor Dale Bumstead alongside Chris Hedlin, WestJet's Vice-President of Network Planning and key regional business leaders.

"The City of Dawson Creek is so pleased to welcome WestJet into our city and the entire South Peace region of Northeast BC. This new direct service to Calgary is so important to the economic development of our city," said Dale Bumstead, Mayor, Dawson Creek. "The Energy, Forestry and Mining sectors are all very important to our region and this new service will be a welcome addition for industry while also providing our residents with nonstop air service to WestJet's global hub in Calgary for their leisure and business travel."

The new service and new route for WestJet operates four times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. WestJet Link flights are operated through a capacity purchase agreement with Pacific Coastal Airlines using its fleet of WestJet-branded 34-seat Saab 340 aircraft.

With the addition of Calgary-Dawson Creek service, WestJet Link now operates five routes between Calgary and Cranbrook, Lethbridge, Lloydminster and Medicine Hat and three between Vancouver and Cranbrook, Nanaimo and Comox.

Details of WestJet's service between Calgary and Dawson Creek:

Route Frequency Start Date Departure Arrival Calgary – Dawson Creek 4x weekly September 8, 2021 3:30 p.m 4:37 p.m Dawson Creek – Calgary 4x weekly September 8, 2021 5:15 p.m 8:13 p.m

"With many development projects happening across western Canada, the addition of WestJet's Calgary to Dawson Creek, B.C. route is an important connection that supports economic development, benefiting both provinces," said Chris Miles, Vice President, Operations & Infrastructure for The Calgary Airport Authority. "This route also provides guests in Northern B.C. direct access to Alberta and destinations across the country with YYC's extensive connecting flight network."

"We are very excited to be a part of the new air service to Dawson Creek," says Pacific Coastal Airlines President, Quentin Smith. "We are pleased to see WestJet Link grow and look forward to our continued partnership and linking communities to the WestJet network."

About WestJet

In 25 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All promise. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

