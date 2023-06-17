WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines

(Reuters) - WestJet group is planning to wind down low-cost carrier Sunwing Airlines and integrate it into its main business, according to a memo seen by Reuters. The move is part of the integration process by WestJet which completed the acquisition of Sunwing airlines in May.

Once the integration is complete, all Sunwing employees will continue to have employment with Westjet, said Len Corrado, President, Sunwing Airlines, in the internal memo sent to the employees.

The news was first reported by Canadian Press in CBC.

(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru, Divya Rajagopal, Allison Lampert.)