WestJet Takes Off for London's Heathrow Airport

·4 min read

New route brings enhanced connectivity through Britain's global aviation hub

CALGARY, AB, March 27, 2022 /CNW/ - WestJet today, celebrates the completion of its inaugural flight from Calgary International Airport to London's Heathrow Airport with the arrival of flight WS18 at 12:00 pm local time. This new service complements WestJet's already existing flights to London-Gatwick with the airline offering up to nine times weekly service between Calgary and London this summer.

Chris Hedlin, WestJet Vice President, Network &amp; Alliances, Colleen Tynan, WestJet Vice President, Airports, Chris Miles, Vice President Operations and Infrastructure, Calgary Airport Authority &amp; WestJet Cabin Crew Employees (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)
Chris Hedlin, WestJet Vice President, Network & Alliances, Colleen Tynan, WestJet Vice President, Airports, Chris Miles, Vice President Operations and Infrastructure, Calgary Airport Authority & WestJet Cabin Crew Employees (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

"We are pleased to provide our guests travelling to London for business and leisure with greater choice and convenience as we celebrate our inaugural flight to Heathrow Airport," said Chris Hedlin, WestJet Vice-President, Network & Alliances. "This new route not only strengthens Alberta's travel and tourism pipeline but creates new opportunities for our guests to benefit from access to one of the most connected global aviation hubs."

Saturday's flight from WestJet's global hub in Calgary furthers the airline's commitment to Alberta as it continues to rebuild transatlantic connectivity between Canada and Europe. WestJet's service to Europe from YYC Calgary International airport now includes non-stop flights to London-Heathrow, London Gatwick and Paris with service to Rome and Dublin set to begin in May.

"We look forward to providing Canadians and Europeans with enhanced connectivity from Western Canada as we further our commitment to supporting the economic recovery of inbound tourism on both sides of the Atlantic," continued Hedlin.

Details of WestJet's new service between Calgary and London Heathrow:

Route

Peak Frequency

Start Date

Calgary – London Heathrow

4x weekly

March 26, 2022

To discover all the direct flights across WestJet's network, visit WestJet.com.

Additional Quotes

"WestJet's new non-stop route from YYC to London Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, is welcomed by those looking to access the world's premier financial and business centre and those eager for a direct connection to explore London's culture and landmarks. We look forward to welcoming guests from across the pond to experience the traditional Indigenous lands and warm hospitality our region is known for."

- Bob Sartor, President & CEO of The Calgary Airport Authority

"The UK is key to Alberta's international recovery strategy," said David Goldstein, CEO, Travel Alberta. "Establishing this critical link is essential to our province's competitiveness as a business and leisure destination."

- David Goldstein, CEO Travel Alberta

"Congratulations to WestJet for continuing to invest in new ways to connect Calgarians and our economy to the world. London Heathrow is a critical access point for business and leisure travellers and will be of great benefit to investors and tourists who want world class access to our region."

- Jyoti Gondek, Mayor of Calgary

"Having direct flight access to Heathrow, enhancing connectivity to London, a global capital market and business hub will further enhance Alberta's competitiveness for investment and trade. This is also the latest signal to global investors of confidence in Alberta's economy and economic recovery. We look forward to putting these flights to good use bringing investors and business to our province who will bring with them capital and jobs for Albertans."

- Rick Christiaanse, CEO, Invest Alberta Rick Christiaanse Invest Alberta

"WestJet's non-stop service to the globally recognized London Heathrow Airport is great news for ensuring continued investment and talent attraction to our city as we work together to make Calgary the destination of choice for the world's best entrepreneurs."

- Brad Parry, Interim President & CEO, Calgary Economic Development

About the WestJet Group of Companies
In 26 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit www.westjet.com.

Recent recognition includes:
- 2020/2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty)
- 2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)
- 2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)
- 2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

WestJet Logo (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)
WestJet Logo (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/27/c2671.html

