WestJet and Unifor agreement ratified

CALGARY, AB, July 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the first collective bargaining agreement between WestJet and Unifor was ratified by Unifor's members. Unifor is the certified union representing certain WestJet airport employees at YYC Calgary International Airport and Vancouver International Airport.

"WestJet is pleased to share that the agreement negotiated with Unifor has been ratified by its membership," said Angela Avery, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief People, Corporate and Sustainability Officer. "This settlement demonstrates WestJet's commitment to its employees, the long-term success of the airline and the communities we serve."

The agreement will come into September 1, 2022 and will be in place until December 31, 2026.

"This agreement will provide our guests, who rely on our critical investments for their air travel needs, with well-deserved confidence in their long-awaited travel plans."

About WestJet

In 26 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com .

Recent recognition includes:

2020/2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty)

2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

