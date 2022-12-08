WestKam Gold Corp. Provides Update

WestKam Gold Corp

Vancouver, BC, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestKam Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WKG) (the “Company” or “WestKam”), reports that the Company has allowed the 8 claims which comprise the Bonaparte Project to revert back to the Crown. The Company is presently doing due diligence on several other projects, although there are no assurances that any of the other projects currently under review will meet management’s criteria for potential acquisitions or that they can be acquired on terms acceptable to the Company. The Company will provide shareholders with updates on the status of these opportunities if and when material information becomes available.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“ Peter Laipnieks ”

Peter Laipnieks, President & CEO



