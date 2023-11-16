Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK) Pays A US$0.50 Dividend In Just Three Days

It looks like Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Westlake's shares on or after the 20th of November, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 6th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.50 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.00 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Westlake has a trailing yield of approximately 1.6% on its current stock price of $128.49. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Westlake paid out just 3.8% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Luckily it paid out just 13% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's not encouraging to see that Westlake's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Westlake has delivered an average of 18% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

Has Westlake got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? While it's not great to see that earnings per share are effectively flat over the 10-year period we checked, at least the payout ratios are low and conservative. To summarise, Westlake looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Westlake (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

