Westland Insurance acquires First Durham Insurance & Financial Ltd.

Westland continues to grow across Canada with an acquisition in Ontario

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance, one of Canada’s largest independently owned brokerages, announced today the successful acquisition of First Durham Insurance & Financial Ltd. Effective May 1, this acquisition helps Westland expand its reach in the important Ontario market.

First Durham is located in Pickering, ON and is one of the oldest and largest full service independent brokerages in the Durham Region. In business for over sixty years, they offer personal, personal auto, farm, and commercial insurance and are actively involved in their local community.

"We're thrilled to welcome First Durham Insurance & Financial, a highly respected P&C brokerage in Canada," says Jamie Lyons, President & CEO for Westland Insurance. "First Durham's longstanding reputation in Ontario is a testament to their commitment to exceptional service. We look forward to welcoming its talented team into the Westland family, and to leveraging their expertise to better serve our clients across the country."

Westland continues to invest in and grow its business in Canada, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

- 30 -

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $3 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained committed to supporting its clients, industry partners, and local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.

CONTACT: Jessica Thiessen Westland Insurance Group Ltd. 7782887894 mediaenquiry@westlandinsurance.ca



