Westland Insurance continues to grow across Canada, expands presence in BC and Alberta

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen first nations), June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance Group announced today that it has acquired EckRim Agencies Ltd., and Wm. Anderson Agencies Ltd., effective June 1. EckRim Agencies has two locations in Central Alberta and Wm. Anderson Agencies one location in Burnaby, BC.

“We’re very excited to continue to grow our network in both BC and Alberta with these acquisitions,” says Jamie Lyons, President & COO of Westland Insurance. “Both EckRim Agencies and Wm. Anderson Agencies are long standing businesses in their respective communities and bring strong expertise in commercial, personal, auto, and farm insurance, which complements our strategy to bring best in class insurance solutions to our clients across Canada.”

Westland continues to invest in and grow its business in Canada, both organically and through strategic acquisitions. Westland provides expertise and advisory-based services across a broad range of insurance lines, including personal, commercial, specialty and niche classes. With these acquisitions, Westland has over 200 locations and 2,300 employees serving Canadians from British Columbia to the Maritimes.

