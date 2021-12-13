U.S. markets close in 3 hours 21 minutes

Westland Insurance partnership with the Covenant Foundation supports mental health unit at new Misericordia Community Hospital ED

Westland Insurance Group Ltd.
·3 min read

SURREY, British Columbia, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the number of Canadian families in urgent need of mental health care continues to grow, Westland Insurance is proud to partner with the Covenant Foundation to provide greater access to specialized emergency mental health care in the Edmonton area.

At three times the size of the current Emergency Department, the new Misericordia Emergency Department will include a state-of-the-art Mental Health Unit with eight specialized patient care rooms, equipped with features designed to ensure safety and wellbeing of patients, families and healthcare teams.

“We’re very grateful to Westland Insurance for partnering with us to invest in a purpose-built mental health exam room in Covenant’s new Misericordia emergency department,” says Tracy Sopkow, CEO of the Covenant Foundation. “This exam room will be part of the dedicated, specialized mental health unit in the new ED, a space that will create even greater dignity, safety and well-being for patients and their families who need and deserve the best compassionate care possible.”

“Our partnership with the Covenant Foundation is in such strong alignment with our Amplifying Communities initiative, which will see $1 million invested in the communities we serve,” said Cari Watson, SVP of Marketing and Client Experience at Westland. “Mental health is one of the initiative’s key pillars, and we’re so proud that we can work with the Covenant Foundation to help families in Alberta receive the critical support they need.”

“As a family-founded business, we have always understood the importance of giving back to our community,” says Jamie Lyons, President & COO at Westland. “As Westland continues to grow in Alberta and across Canada, we’re grateful for the opportunity to support more communities and contribute to the programs and initiatives that positively impact so many families.”

The Covenant Foundation is raising $4 million to enhance programs, services and technologies that will help ensure patients receive the highest quality compassionate care in the new, state-of-the-art Misericordia emergency department, and Westland’s contribution plays an important role in bringing that vision to life.

About the Covenant Foundation (covenantfoundation.ca)
Covenant Foundation supports Covenant Health, Covenant Care and Covenant Living and their 155-year legacy of healing the body, enriching the mind, and nurturing the soul. The foundation partners with the community to raise funds that support compassionate care for patients, residents, their families, and care teams through investments in state-of-the-art equipment, improved care environments, compassionate programs and services, and leading-edge research and education at 20 Covenant hospitals and facilities across Alberta.

About Westland Insurance
Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent property and casualty insurance brokers in Canada. As an award-winning brokerage, Westland trades over $2.5 billion of premium and continues to expand coast-to-coast. Westland provides expert advice to business, personal, farm, life and auto insurance clients. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.

For more information, please contact:
Aimee Houston
Director, Brand & Marketing
Westland Insurance Group Ltd.
(289) 879-4171
mediainquiry@westlandinsurance.ca

Josie Hammond-Thrasher
Director, Communications & Community Engagement
Covenant Foundation
(780) 729-6770
josie.hammond-thrasher@covenanthealth.ca


