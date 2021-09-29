U.S. markets close in 44 minutes

Westland Insurance steps up for Women of Options Campaign for Affordable Housing

Westland Insurance Group Ltd.
·4 min read

SURREY, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Options Community Services says a $25,000 contribution by Westland Insurance will help the registered charity get closer to its fundraising goal of $1.5 million to develop a new affordable housing project in Surrey.

For 50 years, Options has worked as a registered charity to provide essential social services in Surrey, Delta, White Rock/South Surrey, and Langley. To mark its 50th year of service, Options has united 50 influential South Fraser women to help raise 1.5 million dollars in support of a new affordable housing build at 81st Avenue and King George Boulevard in Surrey, BC. Located south of the Fraser River, Options, partnered with their sister society, Habitat Housing Society, jumped at the opportunity to give back to the community they have proudly served for the past five decades.

Westland Insurance, which has become the largest independent, Canadian-owned brokerage in the country during its 40 years of existence, has enthusiastically endorsed the Women of Options campaign by gifting $25,000 towards the affordable housing project.

“When people have the secure foundation of a safe and affordable home, often other things will also fall into place. Seeing someone move from danger to safety, it is indescribable. It is life altering. And we all do better when our neighbours are doing better,” said Christine Mohr, CEO, Options Community Services and Habitat Housing Society. “We really want to thank Westland Insurance for their generosity and support in helping us make a difference in this community.”

The funding is made available through the recently established Westland Amplifying Communities initiative, through which the insurance brokerage will be investing $1 million in communities where it has a presence.

“The intent of the Amplifying Communities initiative is to invest in projects that positively contribute to the fabric of our communities,” said Jamie Lyons, President and COO for Westland Insurance. “We are pleased to be able to support such an important endeavour – one that will have tangible results and have a real and lasting impact.”

The $1.5 million raised through Options will go towards a 100-unit complex at 8135, 8123, and 8109 King George Boulevard in Surrey, BC. Of these 100 units, 30 will be market rate rentals, while the remaining 70 will be well below market rates —designated as affordable housing, with rent starting as low as $375 per month.

The new build will also host community services such as Early Years, mental health outreach, and family services. With occupancy slated for mid-2023, this project expands Options’ capacity to provide community support and to add affordable housing to the City of Surrey.

Options Community Services and its sister society Habitat Housing Society are registered charities providing a multitude of essential social services to the Lower Mainland. The organizations collaborate with individuals, businesses, community organizations, groups, and all levels of government to create effective, focused, and responsive resources. Options Community Services and Habitat Housing Society are governed by a volunteer board of directors and are accredited by the Council on Accreditation.

About the Westland Amplifying Communities initiative:
Over the course of 40 years, Westland Insurance has established itself as the largest independent, Canadian-owned brokerage in the country. While the company has become national in scope, it has never forgotten its roots or the neighbourhoods and communities in which it serves. Through the establishment of the Westland Amplifying Communities initiative, $1 million is being made available to support projects or programs that contribute to the fabric of communities.

About Westland Insurance:
Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent property and casualty insurance brokers in Canada. With a national network of over 175 locations and over 2000 employees, the company continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expert advice to home, business, farm, life, and auto insurance clients. Since its founding in 1980 in British Columbia, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.

Learn more about Westland’s support for Options Community Services visit the YouTube Channel.

Media Contact - Options Community Services:
Rachel Colosie
rachel.colosie@options.bc.ca
778-387-0799

Media Contact - Westland Insurance:
Cari Watson , SVP Marketing and Client Experience
cwatson@westlandinsurance.ca
604-543-7788


