WESTMONT’S NEW CERTIFICATE IN THEOLOGICAL LEADERSHIP

THE QUEST AND PREPARATION FOR A LIFETIME OF SERVICE

Dr. Sandra Richter, Robert H. Gundry professor of biblical studies, opens an historic bible

Internationally known for her work on Deuteronomy and the Deuteronomistic History, Richter brings the Old Testament to life by exploring the real people and real places from which it comes. Richter graduated from Valley Forge University, Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, and earned a doctorate from the Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations Department of Harvard University in Hebrew Bible. Before Westmont, she has taught at Asbury Theological Seminary, Wesley Biblical Seminary and Wheaton College. She has led numerous groups of students to archaeological excavation sites and taught historical geography classes in Israel. She is recognized among the laity for her book "The Epic of Eden: A Christian Entry into the Old Testament." Her current research involves a forthcoming commentary on Deuteronomy with Eerdmans. She is also the author of several adult Bible Curriculums with Seedbed and Harper Collins.

Westmont College offers a new post-baccalaureate Certificate in Theological Leadership

Westmont's new post-baccalaureate Certificate in Theological Leadership is rooted in theological principles and foundations. Students will develop spiritual disciplines and practices that will enhance and guide a deeper life and love for God. The small cohorts promote a strong, cohesive learning community among students and professors, and enable participants to become more culturally astute and self-aware.

Santa Barbara, California, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westmont launches a new program to cultivate wisdom in Christian leaders and offers a post-baccalaureate Certificate in Theological Leadership. The initiative begins January 2024 with an inaugural cohort of 25 students. It’s designed for ministry professionals, laypeople eager to grow spiritually, and recent college graduates considering seminary. For more information, please visit westmont.edu/theo-leadership.

President Gayle D. Beebe and Westmont’s world-class, faculty teach the classes. Participants take eight classes and earn 24 credits during a two-year period with some sessions in person and others online.

“For 85 years, Westmont has offered its Christian liberal arts education to prepare Christian leaders to serve the church and every sector of society,” Beebe says. “Whether students pursue the certificate as a terminal degree or apply it to graduate education, the program will connect them with churches and leading seminaries throughout the country. Westmont’s history overflows with people animated by their faith, motivated by their intellect and willingness to embrace deeply held commitments that inspire a lifetime of learning, leadership and service. We hope you’ll join us in this noble pursuit of growing in knowledge and understanding of God to better lead and teach others.”

The flexible learning approach makes it convenient for working adults or those living outside of Santa Barbara to earn a certificate. The option of taking just one course at a time helps students balance their studies with their work and family. Although some restrictions on states of residency may apply, the hybrid format, blending in-person and online sessions, allows people to participate wherever they are. Each semester begins with a three-day academic and spiritual retreat in beautiful Santa Barbara to connect students and professors.

Significant scholarships for qualified students make the program affordable for ministry professionals as well as recent graduates exploring a call to ministry.

Westmont’s new building in downtown Santa Barbara at 29 West Anapamu Street, steps from State Street and the city’s vibrant heart, will house the in-person sessions.

