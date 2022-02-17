U.S. markets close in 4 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,422.36
    -52.65 (-1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,523.62
    -410.65 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,918.15
    -205.95 (-1.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,049.43
    -29.89 (-1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.21
    -1.45 (-1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.90
    +26.40 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.24 (+1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1371
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9670
    -0.0800 (-3.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3628
    +0.0050 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9730
    -0.4790 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,044.13
    -1,533.08 (-3.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    970.62
    -32.55 (-3.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.28
    -75.50 (-0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     
JOBS:

New jobless claims rose, reversing a 3-week streak of improvements

Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week, more than the expected 218,000

Westmount Hires Felicia Chang, JD, as New Director of Wealth Strategy

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westmount Asset Management ("Westmount") today announced that Felicia Chang has been hired as the firm's first Director of Wealth Strategy. Chang will be responsible for leading Westmount's advanced wealth planning and strategy offering.

Felicia Chang, Director of Wealth Strategy at Westmount Asset Management
Felicia Chang, Director of Wealth Strategy at Westmount Asset Management

"No two clients are alike, and we recognize that some client situations carry more complexity than others," said Mike Amash, Westmount President. "Accordingly, we created this position to provide the necessary specialized expertise that more complex estate tax and generational wealth transfer situations require. We're thrilled that Felicia has joined our firm and look forward to collaborating with her for the benefit of our clients."

As Director of Wealth Strategy, Chang will serve as Westmount's principal resource for advanced planning strategies and techniques, particularly in the areas of estate planning and income tax. She will also work closely with Westmount's financial planning team to deliver plans and strategies to the firm's largest and most complex relationships. Additionally, Chang will collaborate and coordinate with the outside estate planning attorneys who directly serve Westmount's clients.

Chang brings more than 20 years of trust and estate planning experience to the position. Before joining Westmount, she was a senior wealth planning strategist at Wells Fargo Private Bank, where she functioned as the subject matter expert for estate planning, charitable planning, and advanced wealth transfer strategies.

Prior to Wells Fargo, Chang was a practicing Trust and Estate attorney. Most recently, she practiced at the law firm of Mitchell, Silberberg & Knupp LLP, advising high-net-worth individuals and families in all phases of estate planning, including trust administration, gift and generation-skipping tax planning and charitable planned giving. She was previously an associate at the law firms of Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP and Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP.

Chang obtained her Juris Doctorate from the UCLA School of Law and a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with high honors from the University of California, Berkeley.

About Westmount
Founded in 1990, Westmount is a leading independent investment advisory firm based in Los Angeles, managing more than $4.5 billion in client assets as of Sept. 30, 2021. Westmount seeks to bring clarity and purpose to clients' financial lives by providing objective, independent investment advice complemented by sophisticated financial planning. To learn more, visit www.westmount.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Bart Zino
Marketing Manager
310-556-2502
info@westmount.com

Westmount Logo
Westmount Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/westmount-hires-felicia-chang-jd-as-new-director-of-wealth-strategy-301484314.html

SOURCE Westmount Asset Management

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why 3M's Dividend Increase Was So Small

    For investors who buy dividend stocks, that magical time of the year when your companies increase their dividend payout is like Christmas morning, or like getting a raise from your job. Industrial conglomerate 3M (NYSE: MMM) recently raised its dividend for the 63rd year in a row! 3M is an industrial conglomerate that sells thousands of products in many industries worldwide and has endured various economic booms and recessions over the years.

  • Why These 2 Cloud Stocks Are Getting Pummeled Thursday

    Concerns continued to linger Thursday morning, and that weighed on sentiment for how the trading session would go. The cloud computing arena has been a huge moneymaker for investors over the past several years, with many companies standing out from the crowd to produce amazing returns. This morning, shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) and Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) posted large new losses after releasing their latest financial results, as investors didn't see enough positive news to help them regain their confidence about the two cloud companies' long-term prospects.

  • This Oil Stock Is Turning Into an Explosive Dividend Growth Stock

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is becoming an exceptional dividend growth stock. Devon had a breakout year in 2021, fueled by higher oil prices and its strategic combination with WPX Energy that closed early last year. The combined company generated $4.9 billion of operating cash flow (three times what Devon produced in 2020) and $2.9 billion of free cash flow, the highest in its 50-year history.

  • Nvidia stock slips despite strong fourth quarter earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Nvidia.

  • Palantir Falls the Most in Nearly a Year on Sustained Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. shares fell the most in almost a year after the data software company reported financial results that illustrated a continued lack of net profit.Most Read from BloombergBiden Sees ‘Very High’ Probability of Invasion: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletNew York’s Adams Tells CEOs to End Work-From-Home PoliciesStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady:

  • ViacomCBS Stock Crashed Today. Is It a Buy?

    Last night, Paramount announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 and for 2021 as a whole. On the one hand, Paramount seems to have missed Wall Street's projection for its "pro forma" earnings, reporting just $0.26 per share where Wall Street wanted to see $0.43. On the other hand, Paramount delivered tremendous generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings, with profits as calculated according to GAAP more than doubling to $3.05 per share in Q4 and full-year profits up 79% at $6.69 per share.

  • 2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence is at the forefront of our future, and these two stocks in the space are set to soar.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    After year-to-date net losses in all three major indexes, it’s fair to say that 2022 is not 2021. Last year saw the sustained, long-term gains that keep investors comfortable. That all came to a crashing stop early in the new year. However, while volatility has increased in recent weeks, the sharp losses that characterized January have moderated somewhat in February. There’s a feeling that the markets are starting to price in the chief headwinds – rising inflation and the prospect of Fed rate hi

  • Should You Buy Affirm Holdings on the Dip?

    The company's buy now, pay later business is a lot more popular with consumers than investors right now.

  • Amplitude Stock Falls 50%. It’s a Buying Opportunity, One Analyst Says.

    William Blair's Bhavan Suri maintained his Outperform rating despite the company's disappointing outlook, as he sees potential for growth over the long term.

  • Palantir stock and Fastly stock plunge on missed earnings expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Today After Record Earnings

    Specialty chip maker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) just closed out a record year with its fiscal fourth-quarter 2022 revenue showing strength in several of its target growth markets. Nvidia shares are down about 16% so far in 2022, including a 7.3% drop today, as of 11 a.m. ET. While the company is working to grow its omniverse business in professional visualization and its automotive exposure, Nvidia's gaming and data center sales still made up over 87% of total revenue.

  • Charlie Munger Expects Index Funds to Change the World—and Not in a Good Way

    Warren Buffett’s business partner says passive funds like those run by BlackRock wield too much power.

  • Shareholders in Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) have lost 78%, as stock drops 12% this past week

    As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But it would be foolish to simply accept...

  • Cisco announces $15 billion stock buyback program, DoorDash shares soar on Q4 sales

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for Cisco Systems and DoorDash.

  • Fastly Stock Drops 30% After Earnings. What’s Spooking Investors.

    Fastly shares were trading sharply lower after the content delivery network operator posted solid results for the fourth quarter, but provided guidance for 2022 that fell shy of Street estimates. Fastly stock has tumbled about 30%, to $20.60, in premarket trading Thursday, the morning after earnings.

  • Shopify's Pandemic Premium Is Gone

    Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) software and services help people and businesses sell things online. When businesses were forced to embrace e-commerce in the early days of the pandemic, Shopify was the path of least resistance and quickly became the default choice. Revenue soared 86% for Shopify in 2020, and that momentum continued throughout much of 2021.

  • Palantir Stock Falls As Earnings Miss, Revenue Outlook Edges By Estimates

    PLTR stock fell as fourth quarter earnings missed estimates while March quarter revenue guidance edged by expectations.