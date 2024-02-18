Westpac Sees Drop in Stressed Assets, Lower Australian Rates

(Bloomberg) -- Westpac Banking Corp. saw a reduction in stressed assets as it reported profit for the quarter, with Chief Executive Officer Peter King noting that Australian interest rates will likely decrease over the coming year.

“We expect the economy to remain resilient, supported by low unemployment and healthy corporate sector balance sheets,” King said in a statement Monday. “The economic slowdown, combined with abating inflationary pressures, should provide scope for monetary policy to become less restrictive within the next year.”

Unaudited net profit came in at A$1.5 billion ($980 million) for the first quarter and its net interest margin was 1.78%. The Australian lender saw a dip in stressed assets by four basis points to 1.22% of its total committed exposure, which helped offset the increase in mortgage delinquencies.

