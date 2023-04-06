Westports Holdings Berhad Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Westports Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WPRTS) defied analyst predictions to release its annual results, which were ahead of market expectations. Westports Holdings Berhad beat earnings, with revenues hitting RM2.1b, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 13%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Following last week's earnings report, Westports Holdings Berhad's 17 analysts are forecasting 2023 revenues to be RM2.03b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be RM0.21, roughly flat on the last 12 months. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of RM2.03b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.21 in 2023. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of RM3.87, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Westports Holdings Berhad, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at RM4.68 and the most bearish at RM3.35 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 1.8% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 3.1% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 14% per year. It's pretty clear that Westports Holdings Berhad's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at RM3.87, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Westports Holdings Berhad analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Westports Holdings Berhad , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

