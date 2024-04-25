Westports Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WPRTS) Is Very Good At Capital Allocation

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Westports Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:WPRTS) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Westports Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = RM1.0b ÷ (RM5.3b - RM616m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Westports Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 22%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 5.9% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Westports Holdings Berhad

roce

In the above chart we have measured Westports Holdings Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Westports Holdings Berhad for free.

So How Is Westports Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trending?

Westports Holdings Berhad has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 25% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Westports Holdings Berhad is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has only returned 26% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

Like most companies, Westports Holdings Berhad does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

Story continues

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.