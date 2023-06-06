We Like Westports Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:WPRTS) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Westports Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WPRTS) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Westports Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = RM932m ÷ (RM5.1b - RM574m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Westports Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Infrastructure industry average of 9.8%.

In the above chart we have measured Westports Holdings Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

Westports Holdings Berhad has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 20% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

What We Can Learn From Westports Holdings Berhad's ROCE

To bring it all together, Westports Holdings Berhad has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 33% to shareholders. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

Westports Holdings Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Westports Holdings Berhad that you might be interested in.

