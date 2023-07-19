Westports Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:WPRTS) Stock Been Rising: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Westports Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:WPRTS) stock up by 1.4% over the past week. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Westports Holdings Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Westports Holdings Berhad is:

23% = RM731m ÷ RM3.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.23 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Westports Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

To begin with, Westports Holdings Berhad seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 6.9%. Probably as a result of this, Westports Holdings Berhad was able to see a decent growth of 6.0% over the last five years.

As a next step, we compared Westports Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 6.0% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Westports Holdings Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Westports Holdings Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

While Westports Holdings Berhad has a three-year median payout ratio of 68% (which means it retains 32% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Additionally, Westports Holdings Berhad has paid dividends over a period of nine years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 77%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 21%.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Westports Holdings Berhad's performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

