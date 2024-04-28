Westrock Coffee Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth US$1.73m

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ:WEST), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

View our latest analysis for Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Co-Founder & Chairman of the Board Joe Ford bought US$424k worth of shares at a price of US$8.45 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$10.03), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months Westrock Coffee insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Westrock Coffee Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Westrock Coffee insiders own about US$136m worth of shares (which is 15% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Westrock Coffee Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Westrock Coffee shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Westrock Coffee insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Westrock Coffee you should be aware of.

