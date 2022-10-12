U.S. markets close in 2 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,585.62
    -3.22 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,265.82
    +26.63 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,418.66
    -7.53 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,689.08
    -3.83 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.41
    -1.94 (-2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,677.90
    -8.10 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    18.98
    -0.51 (-2.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9694
    -0.0012 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9350
    -0.0040 (-0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1077
    +0.0101 (+0.92%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.8800
    +1.0810 (+0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,087.84
    -35.21 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.86
    +0.14 (+0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,826.15
    -59.08 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

Westshore Parks and Recreation Society receives funding to build a new community skate park

·3 min read

Government of Canada investing across British Columbia to revitalize community spaces and grow vibrant communities

VICTORIA, BC , Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Reconnecting with neighbours, communities and local businesses is top of mind for many Canadians. After a period in which public spaces laid dormant while Canadians took precautions to stay safe, Greater Victoria is ready to welcome back residents and visitors alike to enhanced community facilities and public spaces.

Westshore Parks and Recreation Society receives funding to build a new community skate park (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)
Westshore Parks and Recreation Society receives funding to build a new community skate park (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced an investment of $627,151 through PacifiCan's Canada Community Revitalization Fund for the Westshore Parks and Recreation Society.

PacifiCan's support will allow the Society to build a 13,000 square foot skate park in Colwood. The new park will offer users the opportunity to engage in free skateboarding, scooting, cycling and rollerblading. When the park is completed, it will also feature new safety lighting, park furniture, landscaping and rejuvenated public bathrooms.

The Society encompasses five municipalities that do not have access to a skate park. This new amenity will provide recreational opportunities for people of all ages. It will also capitalize on growing interest in skateboarding now that it is an Olympic sport.

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund was launched in June 2021. The Fund provides $500 million over two years to Canada's regional development agencies, including PacifiCan, to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces. The Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener and more accessible.

Quotes

"Community amenities like skate parks provide spaces for people of all ages to build skills, take part in healthy activities and build friendships. By investing in shared public spaces like the Westshore Parks and Recreation Society's new skate park, the Government of Canada is helping British Columbians meet up with their neighbours, welcome back visitors, and build strong communities for the future."

-       The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"Since October 2015, our Westshore communities of almost 84,000 residents, have been missing a key piece of recreational infrastructure for our youth. We are now able to move forward with our plans to create a 13,000 square foot multiuse space for our youth in collaboration with the users and our collective communities. Mental and physical health are intertwined, even more so for young minds; with this new infrastructure being brought to our communities we will once again have a safe gathering place for youth to socialize, be physically active and gain confidence as they develop their skills. As Chair of the West Shore Parks & Recreation Board of Directors I am thrilled with the announcement and incredibly proud of our Staff for their perseverance and tanistry to bring us to this point in time."

-       Kyara Kahakauwila, Westshore Parks and Recreation Society, Board Chair

Quick Facts

  • PacifiCan is the Government of Canada's regional economic development agency dedicated to British Columbia.

  • Canada Community Revitalization Fund supports two major streams of activity:

  • Eligible recipients include:

  • Priority may be given to projects that encourage the participation of underrepresented groups and take into consideration the unique challenges of rural and remote communities.

Associated Links

Stay connected

Follow PacifiCan on Twitter and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378
TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/12/c0217.html

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Sees No Way Out of a Dangerous Crisis

    The world's most influential man says not even a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin will help the peace efforts.

  • US Producer Price Growth Tops Forecasts, Keeping Pressure on Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Prices paid to US producers rose in September by more than expected, suggesting inflationary pressures will take time to moderate and keeping the Federal Reserve on its aggressive interest rate-hike path.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year High as Rents RiseA First Look at the Ritz-Carlton Superyacht: PhotosHome Flippers Get Burned by

  • Rejoice: we may be very close to Fed capitulation

    Warnings about monetary overkill by central banks are growing louder. This time the insurgency is coming from within America's New Keynesian elite.

  • U.S. Supplier Prices Increased in September, Maintaining Pressure on Inflation

    The producer-price index, which measures the prices that suppliers are charging businesses and other customers, rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4% last month.

  • U.S. scrambles to prevent export curbs on China chips from disrupting supply chain

    OAKLAND, Calif./NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. is scrambling to tackle unintended consequences of its new export curbs on China's chip industry that could inadvertently harm the semiconductor supply chain, people familiar with the matter said. By late Tuesday, hours before a new restriction took effect, South Korean memory chipmaker SK Hynix Inc said it got authorization from the United States to receive goods for its chip production facilities in China without additional licensing imposed by the new rules. The Biden administration had planned to spare foreign companies operating in China such as SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics Co from the brunt of new restrictions, but the rules published Friday did not exempt such firms.

  • 3 Reasons Why Your Social Security Check Was Short This Month

    Several factors can shrink your monthly Social Security benefits payment. Here are three of the most common.

  • Fed’s Mester says there’s been no progress on inflation, so interest rates need to move higher

    With little or no progress made on bringing inflation down, the Federal Reserve needs to continue raising rates, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said.

  • The Federal Reserve risks driving the economy into a ditch because it’s not looking at where inflation is heading

    To see where inflation is going, it's better to look at leading indicators of inflation, including commodity prices, house prices and supply times.

  • U.S. Senate defense bill does not extend Boeing 737 MAX certification -sources

    The latest version of the U.S. Senate's defense bill does not contain an amendment to extend a December deadline for Boeing Co to win regulatory approval for the 737 MAX 7 and MAX 10 jetliners, according to sources and documents seen by Reuters. Late last month, Republican Senator Roger Wicker proposed extending until September 2024 the deadline for the U.S. planemaker to win approval for the two new 737 variants. Unless it gains an extension from Congress, Boeing must meet new modern cockpit-alerting requirements that could significantly delay the planes' entry into service.

  • Russian people turning on Vladimir Putin and his war, UK spy chief says

    The Russian people are losing faith in Vladimir Putin’s “war of choice”, the head of GCHQ has said.

  • Ukraines Air Force shoots down 4 Russian helicopters in 18 minutes

    WEDNESDAY, 12 OCTOBER 2022, 13:30 On the morning of 12 October, units of the Ukrainian Air Force shot down at least four Russian attack helicopters in 18 minutes. Source: press service of the Air Force Quote: "From 8:40 to 8:58 on 12 October, in the south of Ukraine, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force destroyed at least four attack helicopters of the enemy (presumably Ka-52s) which provided fire support to occupying troops on the ground on the southern front.

  • BASF to cut costs, jobs in Europe, takes writedown on Nord Stream 1

    BASF is to reduce annual costs by 500 million euros ($485 million) in Europe up to 2024, including job cuts, as the German chemicals group took a 740 million euro writedown linked to the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. BASF cited significantly weaker earnings in Europe due to "deteriorating framework conditions" and a loss in Germany in the third quarter as reasons for the cutbacks. The group said its third-quarter net income was below market expectations due to the 740 million euro writedown linked to the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline.

  • Biden Rule Would Add More Gig Workers to Company Payrolls

    The move would count more workers at companies like Uber, Lyft and DoorDash as employees instead of independent contractors.

  • Why a big Social Security COLA hike is coming

    Story at a glance Beneficiaries are getting a big Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) as inflation hits new highs this year. The Senior Citizens League, a bipartisan advocacy group, estimates the COLA will reach 8.7 percent. Additional financial relief in the form of low Medicare Part B premiums will provide seniors with another cushion. The…

  • US producer price inflation eases to still-high 8.5%

    Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the producer price index — which measures price changes before they reach the consumer — rose 0.4% in September from August, after two months of declines. The larger-than-expected monthly increase in overall wholesale prices suggests inflation pressures are still strong in the U.S. economy, with the Federal Reserve likely to continue its rapid pace of interest rate hikes at its next meeting in November. Wholesale gas costs fell last month, but will likely reverse in the coming months now that oil prices are rising again in the wake of planned production cuts by many oil exporting nations.

  • Supreme Court Voices Concern Over California Humane-Pork Law

    (Bloomberg) -- US Supreme Court justices worried aloud about the implications of a new California humane-pork law, asking whether it might open the way for other states to try to impose their moral values beyond their borders.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketUkraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Ra

  • Uber, Lyft Shares Fall on Possible Changes to How Gig Workers Are Classified

    (Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. tumbled after the Biden administration issued a proposal that could change the way it approaches workers’ employment status, a move that could upend the ride-hailing companies’ business models that rely on millions of gig workers. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 50

  • All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security

    It can be a rude awakening to many retirees to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual...

  • Mini-budget was 'straw that broke the camel's back'

    'Guerilla tactics' against BoE and OBR contributed to the market turmoil, according to one economist.

  • US Oil Price Cap May Backfire, Indonesia’s Indrawati Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration’s push to impose a price cap on Russian oil exports creates a precedent that could affect other commodities and may worsen global economic anxiety, said Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year High as Rents RiseA First Look at the Ritz-Carlton Superyacht: PhotosHome