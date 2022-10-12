Government of Canada investing across British Columbia to revitalize community spaces and grow vibrant communities

VICTORIA, BC , Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Reconnecting with neighbours, communities and local businesses is top of mind for many Canadians. After a period in which public spaces laid dormant while Canadians took precautions to stay safe, Greater Victoria is ready to welcome back residents and visitors alike to enhanced community facilities and public spaces.

Westshore Parks and Recreation Society receives funding to build a new community skate park (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced an investment of $627,151 through PacifiCan's Canada Community Revitalization Fund for the Westshore Parks and Recreation Society.

PacifiCan's support will allow the Society to build a 13,000 square foot skate park in Colwood. The new park will offer users the opportunity to engage in free skateboarding, scooting, cycling and rollerblading. When the park is completed, it will also feature new safety lighting, park furniture, landscaping and rejuvenated public bathrooms.

The Society encompasses five municipalities that do not have access to a skate park. This new amenity will provide recreational opportunities for people of all ages. It will also capitalize on growing interest in skateboarding now that it is an Olympic sport.

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund was launched in June 2021. The Fund provides $500 million over two years to Canada's regional development agencies, including PacifiCan, to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces. The Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener and more accessible.

Quotes

"Community amenities like skate parks provide spaces for people of all ages to build skills, take part in healthy activities and build friendships. By investing in shared public spaces like the Westshore Parks and Recreation Society's new skate park, the Government of Canada is helping British Columbians meet up with their neighbours, welcome back visitors, and build strong communities for the future."

Story continues

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"Since October 2015, our Westshore communities of almost 84,000 residents, have been missing a key piece of recreational infrastructure for our youth. We are now able to move forward with our plans to create a 13,000 square foot multiuse space for our youth in collaboration with the users and our collective communities. Mental and physical health are intertwined, even more so for young minds; with this new infrastructure being brought to our communities we will once again have a safe gathering place for youth to socialize, be physically active and gain confidence as they develop their skills. As Chair of the West Shore Parks & Recreation Board of Directors I am thrilled with the announcement and incredibly proud of our Staff for their perseverance and tanistry to bring us to this point in time."

- Kyara Kahakauwila, Westshore Parks and Recreation Society, Board Chair

Quick Facts

PacifiCan is the Government of Canada's regional economic development agency dedicated to British Columbia.

Canada Community Revitalization Fund supports two major streams of activity:

Eligible recipients include:

Priority may be given to projects that encourage the participation of underrepresented groups and take into consideration the unique challenges of rural and remote communities.

Associated Links

Stay connected

Follow PacifiCan on Twitter and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/12/c0217.html