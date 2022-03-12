U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.31
    -55.21 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,944.19
    -229.88 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,843.81
    -286.16 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,979.67
    -32.00 (-1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.09
    +3.07 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,992.30
    -8.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    26.22
    -0.04 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    -0.0079 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    -0.0070 (-0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0045 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.2800
    +1.1500 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,113.10
    +678.47 (+1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.90
    +7.96 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

WESTSHORE TERMINALS FILES 2021 DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • WTSHF

VANCOUVER, BC, March 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) (the "Corporation") announced today that it has filed its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and related management's discussion and analysis with the Canadian security regulatory authorities. Copies of the documents are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Corporation's website at www.westshore.com.

SOURCE Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/11/c7067.html

Recommended Stories

  • Date Night on $50: 8 Activities To Do and Places To Go

    One of the most common misconceptions about date night is that you need to spend tons of money to have a great romantic evening. But you actually don't need more than $50 to create an exciting and...

  • Bitcoin Reverses Wednesday's Gain Ahead of ECB Rate Decision, US Inflation

    Any unexpected move by the ECB could trigger a fall in the market, one trader said.

  • Alliance Data Observes Women's History Month: Kelly Perry

    In observance of Women's History Month, a month dedicated to highlighting and celebrating the achievements of women and the contributions they make in the many roles they play, both personally and ...

  • FTX Picks Stripe to Build Payments and Risk Mitigation Feature

    Stripe’s platform will enable a new fiat-to-crypto on-ramp for the rapidly-growing exchange.

  • FedEx Launches A Second E-Commerce Learning Lab Program for Minority Small Business Owners

    Are you a woman-owned minority small business owner wondering how to take your small business online? Not sure what the best e-commerce platform is for small business owners? Wondering how to launch a successful small business online store? Are you looking for ways to improve your e-commerce business and sell...

  • Aument wants to power your next marketing message

    Aument is carving out a niche in marketing automation for e-commerce stores, raising $1.5 million in pre-seed funding just four months after being founded. CEO Emilio Di Marco met his co-founders, Alan Helouani, Sacha Landesmann and Mario Leon Rojas, in Latin America while leading marketing efforts for WeWork. “Few companies can take advantage of the data they have,” Di Marco told TechCrunch.

  • Alexanders Grace Secures Angel Funding for New Automated Influencer Marketing Platform

    First-of-its-kind platform brings transparency, hyper-targeting, and attribution to marketing

  • iPoint and fors.earth Enter Into Strategic Partnership

    Cooperation enables software-supported sustainability strategy for companies

  • Avoid these mistakes on your business loan application and boost your chances of approval

    Access to affordable capital is essential to running a small business. According to the Federal Reserve’s 2021 Small Business Credit Survey, 12% of businesses that needed financing but chose not to apply did so because they believed they would be turned down. With loan approval rates slowly climbing at the beginning of 2022, however, business owners have an opportunity to refine the application process and improve their chances of getting approved for the funds they need.

  • For founders who want to launch apps, 'being non-technical is not a limitation'

    Based in Warsaw, Poland, Intent assists a wide variety of companies with everything from product design and UX to development and deployment of connected devices. To get a look at how Intent tailors its approach to client needs and how the company helps clients get their products from inception to the market, we spoke with Wojciech Borkowski, its head of business development, and CTO Peter Tuszynski. As a development shop, how involved do you get when helping clients validate ideas before they bring their apps to market?

  • Why small businesses need general liability, property – and maybe even cyber – insurance

    If you're starting a small business, don't forget to consider insurance to protect from everything from slip-and-falls to ransomware attacks.

  • Volatility Traders Becoming Less Impressed by Big Market Swoons

    (Bloomberg) -- What’s remarkable one day becomes commonplace when repeated often enough. It’s a sentiment settling into volatility markets with each lurch between euphoria and panic in the S&P 500.Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysU.S. Slams China for Pushing Russia’s ‘Preposterous’ Lab TheoryChina Warns

  • Wheat Extends Slump as Rising Stockpiles Seen Cushioning War Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat futures tumbled as much as 10%, the most since 2008, following disappointing U.S. export sales even as a quarter of the grain’s global trade is at risk due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Biden Aims to End Russia Preferred Trade StatusUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysU.S. Slams China for Pushing Russia’s ‘Preposterous’ Lab Theo

  • Bitcoin Jumps to $40K Following Positive Shift Reported by Putin in Russia-Ukraine Talks

    David Gan, OP Crypto founder & general partner, joins “First Mover” to provide his crypto markets update as bitcoin’s price jumps to $40,000 following Vladimir Putin’s statement about a positive shift in the peace talks with Ukraine. Plus, Gan discusses venture capital interest in Web 3, looking at play-to-earn gaming in overseas markets like Southeast Asia.

  • Debt deadline and central bank hikes loom in Russia

    The cost of Russia's invasion of Ukraine will become a lot clearer next week, with a previously unthinkable sovereign default looming, more emergency central bank measures likely and a stock market crash guaranteed if it reopens. Moscow's "special operation" in its former Soviet neighbour has cut Russia off from key parts of the global financial markets by the West, triggering its worst economic crisis since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union. "Default is quite imminent," said Roberto Sifon a top analyst at S&P Global which has just hit Russia with the world's biggest ever sovereign credit rating downgrade.

  • U.S. Consumer Sentiment Sinks as Inflation Expectations Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. consumer sentiment tumbled in early March to the lowest since 2011 and year-ahead inflation expectations rose to a four-decade high in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Belarus Says Russia Is Sending ‘Modern’ WeaponsBiden Says He’d Fight World War III for NATO But Not for UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitTech Walls Off Russia Like Never Before, Posing New Risks for U.S.Russia Devises Pla

  • Amazon Gig Deliveryman Gets Shot Multiple Times, Raises Questions Over Amazon's Policies

    A carjacker shot an Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) gig deliveryman, multiple times injuring him while delivering packages in Chicago, Bloomberg reports. The victim, George Hunt, insisted Amazon notify the gig drivers in advance about the vicinities they will be delivering to decide if $30 an hour is worth the risk. Amazon instead penalizes drivers for declining routes. Also Read: Uber Et al Campaign Against Democrat's Efforts To Classify Gig Workers As Employees Hunt looks to visit Washington to

  • EXCLUSIVE: CHW Acquisition SPAC Partner Wag Labs Clocks 238% Q4 Revenue Growth

    Wag Labs, Inc., which recently announced it would publicly trade through a merger with special purpose acquisition company CHW Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CHWA), reported a Q4 revenue increase of 238% year-over-year to $8.1 million and net loss improved to $(2.7) million from $(4.1) million in 4Q20. FY21 revenue increased 68% Y/Y to $20.1 million, and EPS improved to $(1.07) from $(3.35) in FY20. Q4 Gross Bookings were $16.6 million, up 141% Y/Y, and FY21 were up 35% Y/Y to $47.4 million. Q4 Adju

  • This Toy Maker is Bringing its Most Famous Doll to Life

    Ynon Kreiz, chairman and CEO of toymaker Mattel , told Jim Cramer on a recent episode of the Mad Money TV show that the turnaround at Mattel is now complete and the company is returning to growth mode. Mattel reported earnings recently that included a top- and bottom-line earnings beat with double-digit sales growth and expanding gross margins. Real Money technical analyst Bruce Kamich said recently that the charts look favorable.

  • EBay expects revenue growth of up to 6% in 2023, launches digital wallet

    EBay saw strong demand from the online shopping boom last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, but is now scrambling to sustain the momentum as people return to regular living. Moreover, analysts have said that eBay, which is still in the early stages of product innovation, faces tough competition from rivals such as Amazon.com Inc. EBay said the digital wallet would let customers use proceeds from their sales to conveniently purchase their next item or pay their selling expenses.