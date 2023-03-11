U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,861.59
    -56.73 (-1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,909.64
    -345.22 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,138.89
    -199.47 (-1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,772.70
    -53.88 (-2.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.68
    +0.96 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.70
    +38.10 (+2.08%)
     

  • Silver

    20.60
    +0.44 (+2.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0643
    +0.0056 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6950
    -0.2300 (-5.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2034
    +0.0111 (+0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9620
    -1.2000 (-0.88%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    20,666.43
    +569.97 (+2.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.46
    -0.37 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,748.35
    -131.63 (-1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,143.97
    -479.18 (-1.67%)
     

WESTSHORE TERMINALS FILES 2022 DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS

VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) (the "Corporation") announced today that it has filed its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and related management's discussion and analysis with the Canadian security regulatory authorities.  Copies of the documents are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Corporation's website at www.westshore.com.

SOURCE Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation

