WESTSHORE TERMINALS FILES 2022 FIRST QUARTER REPORT
VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) (the "Corporation") announced today that it has filed its earnings report for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 and related management's discussion and analysis with the Canadian security regulatory authorities. Copies of the documents are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Corporation's website at www.westshore.com.
