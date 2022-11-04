U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,725.25
    -2.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,987.00
    -30.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,727.50
    -0.50 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,781.10
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.08
    -0.09 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,633.80
    +2.90 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    19.50
    +0.07 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9759
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1240
    +0.0650 (+1.60%)
     

  • Vix

    25.30
    -0.56 (-2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1182
    +0.0021 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.3020
    +0.1380 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,199.32
    +50.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.19
    -6.49 (-1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.63
    +44.49 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

WESTSHORE TERMINALS FILES 2022 THIRD QUARTER REPORT

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) (the "Corporation") announced today that it has filed its earnings report for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 and related management's discussion and analysis with the Canadian security regulatory authorities. Copies of the documents are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Corporation's website at www.westshore.com.

SOURCE Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/03/c4950.html

Recommended Stories