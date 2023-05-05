U.S. markets closed

WESTSHORE TERMINALS FILES 2023 FIRST QUARTER REPORT

CNW Group

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) (the "Corporation") announced today that it has filed its earnings report for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 and related management's discussion and analysis with the Canadian security regulatory authorities. Copies of the documents are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Corporation's website at www.westshore.com.

SOURCE Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/05/c6740.html